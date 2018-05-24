WEATHERFORD — Round one goes to Crawford.
The Lady Pirates struck first blood in the opener of its Region II-2A final series against Bells on Thursday, notching a six-inning 12-2 run-rule win.
Crawford (26-3) kept up the hitting onslaught it has unleashed throughout the playoffs. Kyla Mach homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Lady Pirates, who had 11 hits on the night.
Peyton Elmore went 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot with three RBIs, and Cecelia Villa went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Cambree Aguirre made sure all those runs would stand up by coming up with a three-hitter in the pitching circle.
The Lady Pirates now stand just one win away from a trip to next week’s UIL state tournament. They’ll try to close out the series at 5 p.m. Saturday, again at Weatherford College.
BASEBALL
Jasper 3, Robinson 1
MONTGOMERY – Michael Soisson delivered a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning, propelling the Bulldogs to a Game 1 win over the Rockets in the Class 4A Region III semifinals.
The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Soisson came through against Rocket ace Braxton Ashcraft. The Robinson pitcher struggled with walks, issuing six free passes, including two in the fifth. Ashcraft also struck out five while going the distance.
Ben Jeansonne was strong for Jasper, as he allowed only one run and scattered five hits. Robinson scored its only run when Mason Cooper came home on an Ashcraft sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Robinson will need to rally to keep its state tournament quest going. The series continues at 5 p.m. Friday with Game 2. If Robinson wins, a third game would follow.
Kirbyville 8, West 5
LUFKIN – Despite outhitting Kirbyville, the West Trojans couldn’t pick up the win, as the Wildcats took a one-game edge in the teams’ Region III-3A semifinal matchup.
West (23-13-2) was sometimes its own worst enemy, committing five errors.
Tyler Kaluza, Kade Klaus and Jarek Rozyskie all had two hits for the Trojans, who outhit Kirbyville, 10-6. The series will pick back up on Friday, with Game 2 set for 7 p.m.
Bells 6, Valley Mills 2
WEATHERFORD – Bells ace Hunter Hawthorne struck out 17 hitters, and the Panthers rode his strong arm to a Game 1 victory over the Eagles in the Region II-2A semifinals.
Hawthorne yielded only four hits in 6.2 innings, and no Valley Mills player had more than one hit. Cooper Buxkemper was the only Eagle to come up with an RBI in the game. Valley Mills will look to rebound when the series resumes at 5 p.m. Saturday back at Weatherford College.
Muenster 4, Bosqueville 1
KENNEDALE – Muenster has been a monster in the past couple of regional semifinal matchups for Bosqueville. After knocking off the Bulldogs last year, the defending state champion Hornets took care of Game 1 of this year’s series on Thursday.
The Bulldogs will have to scratch back on Saturday, as the series picks back up at 3 p.m.