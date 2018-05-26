WAXAHACHIE — Round Rock, make way for “The Pack.”
That’s the nickname favored by the Abbott Panthers, and they’ll take their pack mentality back to the UIL state baseball tournament after picking up a series-clinching 5-0 win over Dodd City in the Region II-1A final on Saturday.
The Panthers (22-9) got a complete-game shutout from Matthew Urbanovsky, who struck out eight Dodd City hitters and allowed only three hits over his seven-inning stint. Urbanovsky was also Abbott’s chief hitting hero, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot.
Six different Abbott players had hits, and Brandan Brown drove in a pair of runs. The Panthers will have next week off, and resume action in the 1A state semifinals on June 6 at Dell Diamond.
Clifton 4, Central Heights 3 (Game 2)
Clifton 19, Central Heights 1 (Game 3)
FRANKLIN – The Cubs didn’t like the feeling of being shut out.
After being blanked by the No. 1-ranked defending state champions in the series opener on Thursday, Clifton rallied for a pair of stunning wins on Saturday to claim their Region III-3A semifinal series. That included a Game 3 run-rule blowout that featured home runs from both Edgar Rodriguez and Mason Brandenberger.
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs in that triumph, while Brandenberger drove in three runs and Riley Perry scored three runs and drove in three more. Clifton blew the game open with an 11-run fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Carter Guinn was brilliant on the mound, throwing a one-hitter and striking out seven.
Saturday’s opener contained more drama, and it favored the Cubs. Clifton trailed 3-2 entering the seventh, but got a two-run, walkoff home run from Alfredo Rodriguez to extend the series to the decisive third game.
Muenster 4, Bosqueville 3
KENNEDALE – The defending state champion Hornets squeaked past the Bulldogs to end Bosqueville’s season in the 2A regional semifinals.
Muenster, which had won Thursday’s opener, 4-1, advances to face the Bells-Valley Mills series winner in the regional final, while Bosqueville closes another successful year at 24-8-1.
SOFTBALL
Bells 6, Crawford 1 (Game 2)
Bells 11, Crawford 7, 11 innings (Game 3)
WEATHERFORD — With a state tournament trip on the line, the Lady Pirates and Lady Panthers found themselves still fighting late in the night, tied in extra innings of the finale.
Crawford had dominated in Thursday’s opener, 12-2. But Bells was a different team on Saturday,
In Saturday’s Game 2, Bells used a three-run fifth to pull away for the equalizing victory.
Game 3 lasted much longer. Crawford trailed 6-0 before coming up with a huge six-run sixth inning, helped along by a clutch two-run triple from Kyla Mach. Each team scored a run in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
After scoring one run in the top of the 11th, Gabby Smith blasted a three-run home run for Bells to make the final score 11-7.
Bells (26-8) will face Normangee int he the state semifinals. Crawford finishes the season at 28-5-2.