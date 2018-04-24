Will Rigney dominated.
The junior right-handed pitcher for Midway struck out 14 of the 22 batters he faced. Only four batters got on base for Ellison as they didn’t have much hope against Rigney and the Midway defense.
Make that no hope as three of those four baserunners were either caught stealing or picked off. No Eagle advanced to second base as the Panthers’ solid defensive play shutout Ellison in a 4-0 victory Tuesday night.
“Two years now we’ve been together,” Midway head coach Eddie Cornblum said. “It’s pretty neat, we’ve known each other for a long time. When I got this job, my son and him had been playing together for a long time. Watching (Rigney) play last year, I think it’s just a combination of maturity and confidence is the difference between last year and this year. He had a great summer, and that summer led into this season.
“Every outing has been just really good. Our kids play great behind him.”
Ellison finished with three hits on the night, and the only free pass the Eagles received to get on base came when Rigney brushed a batter with a pitch in the third inning. He was picked off at first shortly after.
The Eagle offense got going in the first inning with a pair of singles, but a rocket thrown by Midway catcher Ben Nelson to second base caught a runner stealing and Rigney struck out a pair to get out of the inning.
“It was a great night for (Rigney),” Cornblum said. “He had a little command issues early on but got it going in the second dinning. He’s a quality guy and can throw three pitches for strikes. He did an outstanding job tonight.”
Once Rigney found his rhythm in the second inning, the Midway offense started putting runs on the board. Andrew Sanders was the first Panther to cross home plate in the bottom of the third inning off an RBI single by Hunter Jones. One pitch later, another run scored as JJ Davis knocked him in.
In the bottom of the fourth, it took only one swing by Riley Lambert to double the Panthers’ lead as the centerfielder homered over the right-field wall. Lambert went 2-for-2 for Midway with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. He was the lone Panther to finish with a multi-hit night.
“Riley’s been great all year,” Cornblum said. “He’s our best hitter. Catalyst, he leads off for us. He does a lot of different things and can beat you in a lot of different ways. He had some great at-bats tonight. He had a single the other way, and turned on the ball on the inner half.”
A week ago, Midway topped Shoemaker, 8-1, to clinch the District 8-6A championship. Tuesday night with a win over Ellison, the Panthers moved to 13-0 in district play. They hope to keep the trend going when they head to the Eagles’ home field on Friday.
“Any group you go 13-0 with is special, but this group has been a lot of fun,” Cornblum said. “I thought last year when we came in and changed the culture and atmosphere and everything, this group picked up from last year’s group. ... We still have one more to go. I know one of their goals this year is to win district and go undefeated in district. We’re close but we haven’t gotten there yet. The next game is the most important game of the season.”