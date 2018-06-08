ROUND ROCK — Standing safely on first base, Jackson Phillips made two fists with his knuckles out and shot them toward the Clifton dugout.
Message delivered. These Cubs want some rings.
Back in January, however, some new bling didn’t even seem like a possibility. But when Dalton Ross snagged a fly ball in right field to seal a 5-2 win over Georgetown Gateway Friday morning in the Class 3A state baseball semifinals at Dell Diamond, Clifton moved only a win from that possibility becoming reality. And in the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
“We were talking last night. At this point, back on January 25th when the season started, we all didn’t think we’d be here,” Phillips said. “We kept fighting. We believed. We’re here now.”
Phillips’ single in the fourth inning -- his only hit of the afternoon as Clifton finished with five hits as a team on the morning -- knocked in the first two runs for the Cubs. Leading up to the fourth, Clifton had gone nine-up, nine-down as Gateway pitcher Taylor Smith struck out five of those nine outs.
It just took a spark for Clifton to go off in the fourth. And it came from Mason Brandenberger. The sophomore crushed the Cubs’ first hit of the day, a triple to deep center field. Head coach Brian Slater held his hands up for a brief moment for Brandenberger to hold up at second, but a bobble by the outfielder allowed him an extra split-second to slide in safely at third.
“He’s been a spark for us in the playoffs ever since we moved him to leadoff,” Slater said. "He gives our team a lot of confidence. He got that first hit and then it just snowballed for us.”
With Brandenberger on third, Riley Perry got on base when catcher’s interference called. Clifton loaded the bases with one out when Hunter Ringo was intentionally walked. A strikeout put another out on the board for Phillips when he stepped to the plate.
The Clifton second baseman faced a 3-1 count when he ripped a single through the right side to score two runs and break the scoreless tie.
“I knew the pitcher had to come at me (with that count),” Phillips said. “I knew if it was outside I just had to take it away. That’s incredible.”
Phillips wasn’t on base long, as Fisher Pitts reached base off an error. His hard-hit grounder to third bounced off the glove of the Gateway third baseman, and then the shortstop and into left field. That allowed two more runs to score for the Cubs.
“One thing about our team is one through nine we can get you at any point,” Slater said. “Even if the top of the order is struggling a little bit, we’ve got guys at the bottom that are capable of doing the job.”
Clifton scored its fifth run an inning later off a triple by Edgar Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, Gateway scored its runs in the fourth and fifth innings but stranded seven base runners on the day, six of them in scoring position.
“Our defense was amazing,” Carter Guinn said. “I had so many great plays behind me. It just helped me out so much.”
Guinn, Clifton’s senior pitcher, carried over his mojo from the regional final series against Kirbyville when he pitched a complete-game shutout in a nine-inning Game 1 victory before collecting the save off a single pitch in Game 3.
On Friday, Guinn went seven innings and gave up two runs off six hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.
“He was outstanding,” Slater said.”He has been all year. I think he’s 9-0 now. He’s probably been our most consistent pitcher. He’s cool under pressure. That’s why he got the ball in Game 1.”
A groundout for the first out of the seventh was followed by a line-drive to the shortstop for out No. 2. So when Ross caught that fly ball, the Clifton fans in the stands went berserk while the Cubs dog-piled on the field.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Slater said. “The kids kept battling. They came out a little tight offensively. After the first couple of innings, once we got into the game, we started playing like we’ve been playing all year and just found a way to win.”
Phillips, meanwhile, was speechless. Until he found the words to thank the hundreds of Clifton fans who made the drive down to Round Rock.
“It’s amazing, an incredible feeling,” Phillips said. “All I’ve got to say is those guys up there is what made us get through it. That’s our whole town up there. It’s incredible.”
While winning one game in Round Rock is great, these Cubs are focused on the state title game at 9 a.m. Saturday. Clifton will take on the winner between Beckville (34-4-0) and Brock (34-1-1).
“We’ve got one more left,” Slater said. “It’s exciting that we’ve won this one. We came here to win it all. We didn’t come here to win one game. We’ve got to go back, get in the shade and find a way to win one more game.”