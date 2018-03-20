CLIFTON — None of West’s baseball players were alive when country singer Kathy Mattea released her hit single, “Walking Away a Winner” in 1994. Nonetheless, the tune would have served as the ideal soundtrack to West’s ride home.
No. 18 West exploited eighth-ranked Clifton’s propensity to the free pass, and walked away with a 10-2 victory on Tuesday night in a battle of District 19-3A co-leaders at Clifton’s home diamond. For the tradition-rich Trojans (9-6-2 overall, 3-0 in district), it was the second straight game in which they delivered the first blemish in the loss column to their opponent, as they defeated previously-unbeaten Groesbeck last Friday in head coach Cory Beckham’s 400th career victory.
West worked 10 walks in all off Clifton pitchers Mason Brandenburger and Fisher Pitts in picking up the big road triumph.
“We’re good at getting to two strikes, and a perfect example is the first inning,” Beckham said. “They get the first guy out, and our second guy goes out there with a nine-pitch at-bat, fouling pitches off, fouling pitches off. Next thing you know, we draw a walk and get a rally going. Things like that, when you’re a tough out like that, it might be a walk or sometimes it’s a seven, eight, nine-pitch at-bat and then you get a hit.
“Because the pitcher has to put it in there, because they’re tired of walking you. They’ve got to throw it in there. So we’ve been feeding off that, not just this year, but the last couple of years.”
West’s grind-it-out approach could be captured in a nutshell by that two-run first. Kade Klaus made Brandenburger work with a one-out walk. Then Jarek Rozyskie followed with a single to right to set the table for Jack Hamilton, who delivered a looping double into the left-field corner to send both runners plateward for a 2-0 West lead.
Brandenburger settled down somewhat over the next two innings. The Clifton southpaw still issued a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the second, but he relied on a biting off-speed looper to strike out the side and emerge unscathed. Then he came back with a 1-2-3 third.
That helped Clifton (8-1-1, 2-1) cut into the deficit. The Cubs also capitalized on a walk to score in the bottom of the third. West’s Kade Klaus issued a free pass to Brandenburger to lead off the inning. Two outs later, Jackson Phillips came through with a clutch base knock to center field, and the RBI single trimmed the Trojan lead to 2-1.
But West popped the top on the win with a four-run fourth. With the bases loaded after a Clifton error, a walk and a bunt single, Rozyskie chopped a come-backer to Brandenburger, who made the right decision by throwing home to try for the force out. However, his throw sailed to the backstop, allowing two runs to score.
West added two more in the inning on Landon Edwards’ RBI groundout and a Brandenburger wild pitch. That allowed the Trojans to open up a comfortable 6-1 advantage.
“West is a good ball club,” Clifton coach Brian Slater said. “They’ve been a good ball club for a long time, ever since I’ve been here. They’re just a gritty, tough-minded team, and you’ve got to play well to beat them. They’re not going to make mistakes, they’re going to fight off tough pitches, and they’re going to make you play defense. Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that tonight on our end, and that’s kind of how the score got away from us.”
West extended the gap to 9-1 with a three-run sixth, helped along by a solid two-run single from Blaine Browder.
Meanwhile, Klaus showed a magician’s escapability throughout the game, deftly wiggling free of jams.
“We battled up there on the mound, our guy did, but that’s not his best outing,” Beckham said. “He walked and hit a bunch of guys. Usually he might walk one a game, none a game, maybe hit one every two games. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he did battle. And we made some plays defensively to get us out of some jams there.”
Clifton kept scratching until the end, and scored one in the seventh when Phillips reached on a hit-by-pitch, Edgar Rodriguez banged a deep double into the left-field corner, and then DH Hunter Ringo skied a high sacrifice fly to left.
Slater said that type of fight to the finish is what Cub baseball “needs to be about.”
“Some people always say you learn a lot from losing, well, I’d rather learn a lot from winning, because it’s a lot more fun to win,” Slater said. “But we have a bunch of seniors, a bunch of experienced, returning starters, and hopefully we can learn from this moving forward, have two great days of practice, and get ready for another really good team on Friday in Groesbeck.”
West endured its share of defeats through a rigorous nondistrict schedule that saw the Trojans face the aces from Salado, China Spring and Lorena. Beckham thinks his team came away from those battles tougher and more hard-nosed, and hopes that it showed in the wins over the Goats and Cubs.
“We’ve been able to handle losses already,” Beckham said. “We’ve played two teams that were undefeated in a row. They haven’t had to handle what it feels like to lose or the adversity. I’m not for sure, but maybe that’s an advantage for us. Because it seems like we were ready to play two times in a row there against teams whose records look a lot better than ours. On paper, they looked like they were going to be the better team. … We came in ready to play.”