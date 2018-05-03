With one out and the game tied at five in the bottom of the seventh, BJ Burleson stepped to the plate with Jace Terry across the diamond from him on second base. What a time for Burleson to get his first hit of the game.
Burleson dropped a single in the hole in center field, and Terry took off running as head coach Kyle Stone waved him on home to score the winning run as Mart topped Italy, 6-5, in a one-game bi-district playoff to advance to area.
“It was awesome. Awesome kid,” Stone said. “BJ got a clutch little hit. We actually found out Jace was released about 30 minutes before we played today. He came in to pitch and did a good job. He separated his growth plate at his pelvis. He’s a tough kid, and I’m sitting here stealing him, going two bases with him. He’s just an outstanding kid.”
Mart fell behind early as errors plagued the Panthers. Through the first three innings, each Gladiator batter that reached base on an error (three) scored.
Italy went up 2-0 after the first two innings when an RBI single to left field scored Gary Escamilla in the first and a wild pitch allowed Kay Bruitjes to score.
Misplayed ground balls hurt Mart in the top of the third inning. One to third and another to first allowed two runners to get on with only one out. They both scored off an RBI single by Hunter Morgan two batters later.
Meanwhile, Mart got runners on base but couldn’t bring them home. Patience at the plate saw two batters take a base on balls in the first. They were both in scoring position when the inning ended. And in the second, Micah Salls got on board off a dropped third strike and advanced all the way to third but was stranded.
The Panthers didn’t score until the bottom of the third inning when they tied things up. Three of the four runs came with two outs.
“They did a great job,” Stone said. “We just took advantage of some mishaps by Italy. It’s just the way the Mart aura is. They’re not going to quit.”
Kyler Martin got the first hit of the evening for Mart with a triple to right field. He later scored off a wild pitch. With two runners in scoring position, Salls hit a grounder to shortstop, but the ball was overthrown to first which let Jace Terry and BJ Burleson score. The tying run for Mart crossed home plate off another wild pitch.
Mart carried that momentum into the top of the fourth with some big defensive plays. After Italy’s leadoff batter got on base, Reese Janek flies out to right field. Garrett Janek, who was on first, took too big a lead off first and was in danger of getting tagged out on the play. Anthony Sauceda overthrew first, but Preston Lane was there to back it up. When Garrett Janek saw the ball sail past first, he took off for second but quickly turned around when he saw Lane had the ball. Lane beat him back to the bag and made the diving tag for the double play. Lane later gunned down a runner trying to swipe second to end the frame.
Mart took the lead in the fourth as Hunter Schreiber scored when the pitcher balked.
Italy tied things up in the top of the sixth when Bruitjes singled and then scored off a wild pitch.
“I didn’t feel we played very well, but we found a way to eek it out,” Stone said. “That’s just them. Credit to them and their upbringing.”