BELTON — The Lorena baseball team will have to put missed opportunities behind it if the Leopards want to advance in the playoffs.
Salado sidestepped a threat from Lorena in the bottom of the sixth inning, then the Eagles came up with three runs in the top of the eighth to claim a 7-5 extra-innings victory on Friday evening at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Baseball Field.
In doing so, Salado took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Class 4A Region III playoff series. Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. today back at Red Murff Field. If necessary, Game 3 will immediately follow Game 2.
Lorena, the runner-up in District 17-4A, had a chance to edge past the District 19-4A champion Eagles in the late innings.
With the game knotted at 4, the Leopards loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bryce Strahan drew a leadoff walk, A.J. Bell hit a single up the middle and Jett Forrest was hit by a pitch.
But Salado starting pitcher Ryan Oakes began working his way out of the jam when he got Lorena’s Caleb Williams to pop up on the infield. The Eagles lefthander then struck out Leopards leadoff hitter Caidon Livingston.
With two outs, Lorena’s Alec Brem drilled an 0-1 pitch that appeared to be headed through the right side of the infield. However, Salado second baseman Dalton Hawes dived to his left to snag the line drive and end the inning.
“They did a good job of throwing strikes and getting us out,” Lorena coach Brandon Graves said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them, they did a great job. We hit a laser and their kid lays out and makes a play. It’s baseball.”
Neither team scored in the seventh, sending the series-opener to extra innings.
Salado loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batsmen, bringing up two-hole hitter Hawes with one out. He responded with an infield single to short stop that scored David Heath from third.
Jacob Wilk kept the Eagles’ rally going by ripping an opposite-field single to right field that scored Belton Farr and Oakes.
Williams, in to pitch the eight for the Leopards, picked off Salado courtesy runner Parker Shelley at second base for the second out of the inning and finished the frame by striking out Rustin Hale.
Lorena scored a run when Braden Robinson scooted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eight. But Wilk, who pitched the seventh and eighth innings to get the win, settled down and got the final out when Livingston flied out to deep center field.
The Leopards, who stranded eight base runners in Game 1 of the series, now face elimination. But the Lorena players and coaches didn’t show any signs of desperation following the extra-inning loss.
“Our kids battle,” Graves said. “That’s all they know, just wake back up and get after it and battle adversity. That’s Lorena kids for you.”