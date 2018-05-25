LUFKIN – There was no touching Will Rice on Friday night.
The Kirbyville junior pitcher tossed a perfect game in hurling the Wildcats past West, 4-0, in the Region III-3A semifinals at Hudson High School, ending the Trojans’ season. Kirbyville advances to face the Clifton-Central Heights series winner in next week’s regional final.
Rice struck out 10 in reaching perfection. Six of the nine West hitters in the batting lineup struck out at least once.
Tyler Kaluza pitched admirably in defeat for West (23-14-2), going the distance while allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three.