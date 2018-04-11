Football often hogs much of the attention, but on Wednesday dozens of athletes in other sports basked in the glow of that spotlight themselves.
And they had to admit, it felt good.
Wednesday marked the start of the NCAA’s spring signing period for all sports but football, which now holds dual signing periods beginning in December and February, respectively. And all over Central Texas, some of the area’s top performers in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and other sports saw their college dreams realized.
It’s been a lifelong dream for Alesis Juntunen to go to Notre Dame. On Wednesday afternoon in front of family and friends, the Lorena senior made it official as she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career for the Irish.
“It’s beyond exciting,” Juntunen said. “It’s such an honor. It’s crazy, I mean, it’s Notre Dame. It’s wild.”
Juntunen is a four-time shot put district champion, a three-time area champion, a three-time regional qualifier and a three-time qualifier for the Texas relays.
When asked who was more excited about her signing – herself or her family – it didn’t take too long for Juntunen to answer.
“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “But I would say definitely my parents. My mom has been very extra this week. It’s good for them because they get to see all my hard work pay off, and it’s good for me too. It’s cool to see how proud they are.”
Juntunen wasn’t the only Lorena student-athlete to sign on Wednesday, as Chris Beavers signed to play tennis at Hardin Simmons.
“I prayed about it for a while,” Beavers said. “I traveled to different states. There was one in Minnesota, and then Hardin-Simmons caught my eye.”
While Beavers is excited to finally be able to play college tennis, nothing will distract his focus from finishing his high school tennis career strong.
“I’m going to regionals right now,” Beavers said. “I’m undefeated for the year. Hopefully I can continue that and win state.”
Crawford's Vaughn gets her due
Haley Vaughn didn’t want to take away from her teammates. So when she officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Angelo State back in November, she didn’t have a ceremony with all of her teachers, coaches, family and friends at Crawford High School.
Instead, she was focused on helping her teammates secure a state championship in volleyball. Which they did. And it was the perfect way for Vaughn to end her high school career.
“It was awesome,” Vaughn said. “I loved every bit of it.”
Vaughn was named the Trib’s Super Centex Player of the Year this season, one of four total Player of the Year honors she earned. She was also a MaxPreps All-American twice and an all-state honoree four times. Vaughn is also the school record holder in assists for a season and for her career.
Now, she’s ready to continue her volleyball career at Angelo State.
“I really like the small town feel of San Angelo and I really like all the coaches,” Vaughn said. “I love the town, the school’s just great and they have my major, which is physical therapy. I like being around athletes, and I’ve done so much physical therapy. I enjoy staying around sports.”
China Spring quartet signs LOIs
At China Spring, a quartet of boys athletes took a giant leap closer to their college dreams. Cougar baseball players Ty Herman and Carson Bell both signed with Cisco Junior College, senior tennis player Micah Hunter inked with Sterling (Kan.) College, and distance running dynamo Bryce Girard will zip off to Tarleton State to run cross country and track.
While Herman and Bell each made their own individual decision to sign with Cisco, they admitted that it’ll be nice to already know someone on the team. Yet they still couldn’t resist throwing a little shade at one another.
“We won’t be spending too much time together, because I don’t want us getting on each other’s nerves, but it’s great to have him,” Herman said. “He’s like a brother to me. It’s awesome.”
Added Bell: “Me and Ty have been buddies all of high school, and he can be a lot to put up with, but he’s certainly my friend. We’re going to have a good time next year.”
Herman said that Cisco’s somewhat isolated location between Abilene and Fort Worth might turn off some prospective signees, but not him. When he learned that he’d be able to hunt on some nearby property, that sealed the deal.
“For a lot of people the location isn’t great, but for me I love it,” Herman said. “I’m a hunter, I’m a fisher, they have everything I could want. Coach (David) White is a super-nice guy and he owns land out there that I can go on. He lets players go and hunt and ride around and have a good time. I love it.”
For Girard, Wednesday marked the culmination of a chase he first realized was possible at one of China Spring’s track practices a couple of years ago.
“Actually I remember the exact practice it was. It was a big deal for me,” said Girard, who finished third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600 at last year’s Region III-4A meet. “We had one of our better runners, he was older than me, and we were running a workout and I started beating him. I was like, ‘Wow, this is happening.’ It started coming up more where I was beating him every day, and that’s whenever I knew that I had some talent and could go somewhere running. From then on, it just took off.”
Hunter will head to Sterling College, an NAIA liberal arts university in Sterling, Kan. He said that as soon as the high school tennis season ends, he’ll start preparing for the next level.
“I’ll have to practice hard this summer to get prepared for college. I’ll basically be on the courts every day,” said Hunter, who hopes to go into coaching someday.