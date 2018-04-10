Matthew Urbanovsky finished with four RBIs as Abbott topped Blum, 13-2, Tuesday.
Urbanovsky, in the leadoff spot, went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple. Hunter Pope was the other Panther to record a multi-base hit as he went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a double.
Overall, Abbott tripled Blum’s production at the plate by a total of 12 hits to four.
Matthew Pevehouse picked up the win for the Panthers as he struck out eight and allowed two runs off four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
West 6, Groesbeck 2
A four-run sixth inning helped West claim a victory over Groesbeck. Had the Trojans not plated four in the frame, the Goats would have tied things up at 2-all in the top of the seventh. However, RBI hits by Tyler Kaluza and Kade Klaus enabled West to pull away.
Klaus also went to work on the mound and was credited with the victory after allowing one run on two hits and striking out a pair in five innings.
Mart 16, Coolidge 3
A six-run first inning paved the way for a run-rule victory for Mart over Coolidge. Logan Wehmeyer drove in two of those runs when he tripled. On the day, Wehmeyer went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double to go with his triple.
Hunter Schreiber also finished with two RBIs as he went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Only half of Mart’s runs were earned as Coolidge committed four errors.
Midway 4, San Angelo 1
Couper Cornblum came up big for Midway once again as he recorded his second game-winner in as many nights when the Panthers topped San Angelo Central.
Midway scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, two of which crossed the plate off an RBI single by Cornblum. Will Rigney picked up the complete game victory on the mound.
Temple 4, A&M Consolidated 2
A strong first inning propelled Temple to a over A&M Consolidated. Three runs scored off a single by Jared Wiley to get things rolling for the Wildcats.
Behind that fast start offensively, TJ Rumfield put together a solid performance on the mound as he gave up two runs off seven hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Flower Mound Coram Deo 20, Vanguard 5
Flower Mound Coram Deo rolled past Vanguard by a 15-run margin.
SOFTBALL
Mexia 11, Madisonville 9
Mexia was up by seen after the fourth inning, but Madisonville wasn’t going to give up just yet. Madisonville plated two runs in the fifth, but a four-run rally in the top of the seventh wasn’t enough to take the lead from Mexia as the Ladycats won.
Mexia scored five runs in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth and one in the fifth to build its lead. If it wasn’t for all that offense in the middle of the game, Madisonville’s seventh inning might have been enough to hand the Ladycats a loss.
Jennifer Williams never saw a pitch she didn’t like as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with a single and a pair of home runs to go with two RBIs. Baileah Thompson also recorded two RBIs in addition to going 4-for-4 with a double. Overall, Mexia finished with 18 hits on the night compared to Madisonville’s five.
Crawford 17, Jonesboro 0
Makenzie Dunbar struck out eight batters as Crawford crushed Jonesboro in three innings in Jonesboro. The Crawford pitcher gave up only one hit, a single in the third, while the Lady Pirates finished with 15 hits.
Peyton Elmore went 4-for-4 from the plate for Crawford with a triple, a home run and six total RBIs. Elmore’s dinger was one of three homers on the day for the Lady Pirates as Joani Kohlscheen and Avery Ward each went yard.