Jacob Bright was the bright spot for China Spring.
The senior pitcher hurled the Cougars to a 3-1 win over Hillsboro, the fourth consecutive victory for Jesse Lopez’s China Spring squad.
Bright turned in a splendid effort on the mound in muzzling the Eagle bats, and also helped his own cause at the plate with two hits. Carson Bell also banged out two hits for China Spring (14-8-1, 7-3 in District 17-4A), including a clutch go-ahead knock in the seventh. Brayden Mathis chipped in two hits.
Waco High 2, Temple 1
Waco High’s Drew Acierni dialed up a two-hitter as the Lions stunned the second-place Wildcats in District 18-5A action.
Acierni didn’t surrender a run until the seventh, striking out two and walking one.
Jacob Pena staked Waco High (11-10, 3-6) to an early lead with a two-run base knock in the first inning, and Pena led the Lions with two hits on the day. Tanner Haney, Ruben Torres and Sam Barron added one hit apiece against Temple and ace pitcher and Texas Tech signee T.J. Rumfield.
Midway 8, Shoemaker 1
KILLEEN – The marriage between Eddie Cornblum and Midway baseball is working out nicely.
The Panthers clinched their second straight District 8-6A title under their second-year coach, shutting down the Grey Wolves at “The Shoe” on Tuesday night.
It’s the 12th consecutive win for Midway (22-7, 11-0), which last dropped a game in early March to Lubbock Coronado, 4-3.
Troy 19, Bruceville-Eddy 4
The Trojans pummeled winless Bruceville-Eddy in District 19-3A action, staying atop the district standings with their fourth straight win.
Troy (19-4, 9-2), which gave head coach Steve Sebesta his 300th career win last week in a victory over McGregor, had little problem increasing that number to 302. The Trojans completed a season sweep of the Eagles (0-12, 0-11), and won both games by the 10-run rule.
Clifton 11, Groesbeck 10
After seeing its six-game winning streak snapped the last time out by West, the Cubs got back in the winner’s circle with a nailbiting triumph over the Goats.
Clifton (16-2-1, 8-2 in District 19-3A) completed the season sweep of Groesbeck (13-6-1, 4-6), and remained tied in the loss column with Troy in the district standings. West also has only two district losses, and is the only team to beat Clifton this season, as the Trojans swept the Cubs.
SOFTBALLLorena 7, China Spring 2
The No. 23 Lady Leopards jumped out to a 2-0 lead after an inning, and senior ace Rachel Williams stymied the China Spring attack with a two-hitter.
The Lady Cougars didn’t crack the scoreboard until the sixth inning, before adding one more in the bottom of the seventh. But by that time, Lorena (16-4) had opened up a comfortable cushion. Williams had a two-run single in a four-run seventh for the Lady Leopards.
Jenna Kuligowski went 1-for-3 with an RBI to top China Spring.
Connally 14, La Vega 5
The Lady Cadets rallied from a 5-1 first-inning deficit to score the game’s final 13 runs in defeating their longtime rival.
Connally’s Sabrina Garcia and Alex Nall both went yard with three-run homers.