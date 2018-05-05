Every run that crossed the plate for China Spring came with two outs as the Lady Cougars topped Salado, 4-2, Saturday afternoon to take the area series.
With the game tied at two heading into the sixth inning, Jenna Kuligowski knocked a two-RBI double to the outfield to give China Spring a two-run lead. China Spring jumped out to a 1-0 lead behind an RBI single by Maggie Chaffin in the first inning.
Salado then went up 2-1 after three innings before China Spring came back to tie up the contest off a solo home run by Elisabeth Paul. Paul also went the entire seven innings in the circle for the Lady Cougars. She gave up two runs off five hits with five strikeouts.
China Spring advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will face Lorena.
Robinson 8, Caldwell 3
A five-run inning in the sixth inning propelled Robinson to an 8-3 win over Caldwell to advance to the regional quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
The scoring started in the sixth off a double by Amanda Marek that plated one. Marek then scored on a passed ball before Kinzie Homeyer singled on a bunt that scored Tye Johnson. A single by Taylor Strain scored Homeyer, and a groundout by Erin Young brought Strain home.
Strain and Kindall Hernandez each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Strain had one RBI; Hernandez had two.
Emilie Hoescher pitched the entire game and gave up three runs off five hits with six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Robinson 10, Mexia 0 (6)
Robinson used another run-rule victory to win its bi-district series over Mexia, 10-0.
The Rockets jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings thanks to plating four runs in the first frame. Jake Strain led Robinson at the plate with a 3-for-3 showing. Robert Villia went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Chris Morrow went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in.
Braxton Ashcraft had the lone multi-base hit for the Rockets on the morning as his triple in the second scored a run.
Jordan Rogers and Mason Cooper split time on the mound as each one pitched three innings. Rogers allowed two hits with three strikeouts, while Cooper gave up one hit and struck out four.
Crawford 19, Perrin-Whitt 3 (5)
Landry Bruce put on a clinic at the plate as his perfect day in the batter’s box led Crawford to a 19-3 run-rule victory over Perrin-Whitt.
Bruce went 4-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and a single. He had three RBIs and scored three times himself. He had four of Crawford’s 16 hits on the afternoon.
The Pirates were up 12-0 after the second inning and didn’t slow down after that. Perrin-Whitt got on the board in the third inning. Bowden Houser gave up three runs off four hits with five strikeouts for Crawford.
Clifton 12, Academy 2 (5)
Clifton got a fast start in a 12-2 victory over Little River Academy on Saturday. The Cubs plated five runs in the first inning and never looked back.Four of those runs came with two outs.
A sacrifice fly by Carter Guinn scored the first run of the day for Clifton before Edgar Rodriguez scored on a passed ball. Three more runs crossed the plate off a single to center field by Alfredo Rodriguez.
Edgar Rodriguez led the Cubs at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Two of his hits were doubles.
Carter Guinn struck out five in his five innings on the mound as he gave up two runs off four hits.
Clifton’s run-rule showing over Academy came right after the Cubs dropped the second game of the bidistrict series against Academy, 6-4.
China Spring 4, Athens 2
China Spring used a three-run fourth inning to top Athens, 4-2, Saturday afternoon to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
Dylan Hofferichter started the scoring in the fourth inning with a double to center field that scored a run. Then, back-to-back groundouts by Coy Collins and Cameron Jenkins added two more runs to give the Cougars separation as the game was tied at one after the first inning.