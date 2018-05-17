CROSBY — Schertz John Paul exacted some payback for last year, as the Guardians defeated Reicher, 5-3, in the TAPPS Division III softball state final on Thursday.
The same two teams met in last year’s final, with Reicher winning, 3-2.
For Schertz John Paul, it marked the program’s third state title in the past four season.
Reicher didn’t score until the fifth, at which point John Paul had built a comfortable 4-0 edge. Reicher made one last rally attempt in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a pair of runs, but the Lady Cougars eventually struck out to close the year.
Lorena 10, Huffman Hargrave 1
MADISONVILLE — The Lady Leopards established a powerful early edge in the Class 4A regional quarterfinals, easily taking the opener over Huffman Hargrave.
Lorena (25-5) scored in five of the seven innings. Kaci Donaldson homered and scored two runs, while Madison Gardiner and Damiana Longo smacked two hits each. Gardiner drove in three runs.
Rachel Williams was money as usual in the circle, as the Lorena pitcher held Huffman Hargrave to only four hits while striking out six.
The series will continue on Saturday, with a 2 p.m. contest back in Madisonville.
Liberty 4, Robinson 3
MADISONVILLE — As it typically does, the rally came for the Rockettes. But it wasn’t quite enough.
Robinson loaded the bases in the seventh and had its best hitter at the plate in the person of Shelby Carter, but Liberty’s Kaci West ultimately ended the threat by getting Carter on a flyout to right.
Robinson actually outhit Liberty, 6-5, in the game, but one of those hits for the Lady Panthers was a big one, as West blasted a three-run home run in the third.
Tatum Stephens went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Robinson, which will try to bounce back in the series when it resumes at 6 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
West 7, Groesbeck 5
CORSICANA — West built a big lead, then held off the Goats’ charge to tally the first win in the teams’ Class 3A regional quarterfinal series.
West took a 7-1 lead through five innings. But Groesbeck made things interesting at the end, putting together a three-run sixth before scoring another in the seventh. West pitcher Tyler Kaluza was finally able to put the brakes on the Goat rally, as he nabbed the complete-game victory.
Jack Hamilton had a big night at the dish for the Trojans, going 4-for-4 with a double. Kaluza, Kade Klaus, Jarek Rozyskie and Romeo Hernandez had two hits apiece.
Mark Smith, Dylan Rand and Garrett Gruell all had two-hit games for Groesbeck.
The series will pick back up at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lexington 3, Clifton 0
BELTON — Lexington’s Walker Hess one-upped Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger in a nice pitcher’s duel in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Hess tossed a two-hitter, and allowed only three baserunners in all. Brandenberger did what he could to keep the Cubs in the game, as he struck out eight Lexington batters in the losing effort. He also tallied both of Clifton’s hits, but the Cubs couldn’t string together any more.
Clifton will try to rally in the series when it resumes at 5 p.m. Friday.