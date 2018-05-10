EVERMAN — The Abbott baseball team held steady in a close series opener versus Lipan on Thursday night.
Although the Indians shut out Abbott for the first four innings, the Panthers came alive in time to claim a 4-3 victory at the Everman High School baseball stadium.
Abbott (16-7), which claimed the Class 1A state championship last June, had a first-round bye in these playoffs and therefore a 10-day layoff before starting the postseason versus Lipan.
The Indians appeared poised to start Abbott’s playoffs with a loss as Lipan led 1-0 with two out and nobody on base in the bottom of the fifth.
But that’s when the Panthers’ offense kicked into gear.
Nine-hole hitter Nolan Kaska bunted and motored his way to first base as the Indians failed to come up with the ball in time. That prompted Abbott head coach Kyle Crawford to call a hit-and-run with leadoff hitter Matt Urbanovsky at the plate.
Urbanovsky smacked the first pitch he saw down the third-base line, putting the Panthers’ wheels in motion.
“Urbanovsky is an outstanding contact hitter,” Crawford said. “He was able to get one down the line in the corner and we got Kaska started on the pitch and he’s very capable of scoring from first.”
Kaska’s run tied the game at 1 and Urbanovsky moved from second to third on Lipan’s throw home to attempt to get Kaska.
Abbott third baseman Matt Pevehouse followed with a single up the middle and just like that, in three pitches, the Panthers had taken a 2-1 lead.
The Panthers posted two more runs on a pair of walks and a hit batter in the sixth to boost their lead to 4-1.
Then it was time to hold on in the top of the seventh.
Abbott starting pitcher Brandan Brown held Lipan to a run and four hits through the first six innings. That set up Hunter Pope to close out the game in the bottom of the seventh.
But Lipan battled and got the tying run to third base thanks to three full-count walks, an error and a single.
Pope struck out Lipan’s Nathan Wirsdorfer for the second out, but then Cole Taylor and Tanner Taylor worked back-to-back walks. Tanner Taylor’s full-count walk with the bases loaded brought home a run and sent the tying run to third base.
However, the game ended on a bizarre play as Indians center fielder Trent Harrison’s grounder on the right side of the infield struck Taylor in the foot on his way to second. The runner-interference call resulted in the final out and allowed the Panthers to breathe a sigh of relief.
“It definitely was a crazy play,” Crawford said. “We started celebrating. These kids are savvy. They know baseball. It was definitely runner interference. It hit him. I was still kind of in shock for a second.”
Abbott and Lipan will resume the best-of-three regional quarterfinal series back at Everman High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The third game will follow if necessary.