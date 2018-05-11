Behind the hitting and pitching of senior Charlie Adamick, the Crawford Pirates advanced to the regional round of the Class 3A high school baseball playoffs with a series sweep of Wortham Friday night at Veterans Field at the Waco ISD baseball complex. Crawford won, 8-2 and 9-7.
Adamick had a two-run triple in the first game, a perfectly-executed suicide squeeze in the second game to score the winning run, and threw 2.2 innings of relief to earn the series-clinching win for good measure.
“He was great, and he’s going to the state track meet tomorrow,” Crawford head coach Randy Smith said. “We had a lot of players step up. We fell behind in both games, but there was no panic. These kids are growing up in a hurry.”
After surrendering a four-run lead in the series-clinching second game, the Pirates took the lead back via a hit, error and Adamick’s suicide squeeze in the bottom of the fifth inning.
First, after drawing a walk, Landry Bruce came around on a Bowden Hooser single. He might not have scored, but the ball got away from Wortham left fielder Lane Zapien, and he motored all the way around from first, and Hooser advanced to third. After a groundout, Adamick got the bunt down as Hooser broke for home.
“The wind was blowing in,” Smith said, “so we played some small ball tonight. We worked on it a lot this week.”
In the first game, Crawford trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning until the big two-run triple from Adamick. The hit was actually a bloop to short right field, but neither the Wortham second baseman or right fielder could track it down, and the ball shot away from both of them, allowing Bowden Hooser and Casen Ewing to score.
The Pirates took the lead for good in the next frame with more small ball. Three batters in a row bunted, and on the third bunt Wortham pitcher Braxton Whaley threw the ball wide of first, allowing Garrett Dutschmann and Tanner Merenda to score and make it 4-2. The Pirates added four more runs in the sixth.
Bowden Hooser pitched a complete game to pick up the first win. In addition to the triple, Adamick had two more hits to pace the Pirates at the plate in the first game. Carter Hooser started the second game, going 4.1 innings.
Senior Hunter Waggener paced the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits in the series. Michael McGlone had two RBI in the series, and started the second game on the mound. Whaley started the first game for Wortham.