TYLER, TX — Carter Guinn had just plunked a batter to put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Clifton held on to a three-run lead. As the potential tying run stepped to the plate for Kirbyville, head coach Brian Slater emerged from the dugout with every intention of getting out to the mound to talk to Guinn. But Slater didn’t get too far as Guinn quickly waved him back and focused on closing things out as the clean-up hitter Justin Harriage stepped into the batter’s box. With a 1-2 count, Herriage hit a grounder to Guinn who turned around and threw it to Clifton second baseman Jackson Phillips who immediately turned and threw a rocket to Fisher Pitts at first for the double play that clinched the 3-0 victory for the Cubs over the Wildcats in the first of a best-of-three game series in the regional finals at Mike Carter Field.
“I was just ready to finish it,” Guinn said. “Might as well stay in the dugout because I didn’t want him to come out and talk to me. And then when that grounder came to me, I just wanted to turn two to get the game over.”
Guinn — who graduates Friday night after the second game of this series is played at 12:30 p.m. at Mike Carter Field — hadn’t pitched in the first game of a playoff series all season long. Throughout nine innings on the mound, Guinn gave up only three hits while striking out four.
“It was a gut feeling to throw Carter first,” Slater said. “I felt like that’s what we had to do to win this series. That’s what I’ve been going with throughout the playoffs. Luckily it’s worked out.”
While Guinn dazzled on the mound, he didn’t give up a hit until the bottom of the fifth inning, he also drove in the first run of the night for Clifton in the top of the ninth inning.
Knotted in a scoreless tie, Edgar Rodriguez stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth and smashed a single to the corner of the right field wall. Slater laughed as he said he didn’t throw his arm out as he wheeled Rodriguez all the way to third for the leadoff triple.
Then Guinn stepped to the plate with an out on the board and singled through the left side to bring Rodriguez home.
“I saw him get that triple, went up to the plate and just tried to put the ball in play,” Guinn said. “I saw that the fielders were in, so I just wanted to get a hard ground ball out of the infield so we could score a run.”
Clifton added another run to the board a batter later when Phillips sent a shot deep into left field. Colby Caniford, who was a courtesy runner for Guinn, was speeding so fast toward home that his helmet almost fell off his head as he rounded third base. Phillips then added the final run of the night for the Cubs off a single through the left side by Pitts.
“It was about time. To be honest with you, I knew it was going to happen,” Slater said about Clifton’s three-spot in the ninth. “Our kids just found a way. They’re resilient. They found a way. It just took one spark from Edgar. Once we had that spark, it snowballed for us.”
Guinn recorded the win on the mound for the Cubs, while James Burchett picked up the loss for Kirbyville despite a phenomenal outing on the mound. Through eight innings, Burchett allowed five hits as Clifton stranded five base runners. He struck out seven in 8 1/3 innings as he hit his pitch count limit in the ninth.
“It was a regional final game between two really good teams that are pretty evenly matched,” Slater said. “We both had two good pitchers going. We had to find a way to win. We had some clutch hits finally in that last inning to support Carter who pitched an unbelievable game. We found a way to get it done just like we’ve done all year.”