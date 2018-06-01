TYLER, TX — Clifton and Kirbyville like playing extra innings. As the mid-afternoon sun beat down to temperatures well in the triple digits on the turf field at Mike Carter Field in Tyler, the Cubs and Wildcats battled it out in the second game of a best-of-three series with a ticket to the state tournament on the line.
Each team had to sub in new catchers as dehydration set in and muscles started to cramp up. In all, the teams played for nearly three-and-a-half hours as Kirbyville pulled away with a 4-3 victory in 11 innings.
“Obviously it takes a toll on the body, but Kirbyville played in the heat just like we did,” Clifton head coach Brian Slater said. “We have to be the more physically and mentally tougher team tomorrow. It’s going to be a war just like the first two games. We have to find a way to win.”
Clifton got on the board first off a double that went all the way to the warning track in left field by Edgar Rodriguez. His rocket scored a pair of Cubs with no outs in the frame.
But Kirbyville answered right back off a pair of fielding errors by Clifton with two outs. The first came from Alfredo Rodriguez as his throw from third to first sailed past Fisher Pitts and allowed a run to score for the Wildcats. Then Kirbyville tied things up when Carter Guinn tried to backhand a grounder but was unable to field the ball cleanly.
The Wildcats took their first lead of the series in the top of the third inning off a groundout to short by Bo Waldrup. Waldrup’s hit had a weird hop that Guinn was able to field and fire over to first. But as it took the ball a bit longer than usually to be fielded, Hunter Wallis rounded third and made it safely home before the throw to put Kirbyville up by one run.
It looked like Clifton would either tie things up or retake the lead in the bottom of the fourth as the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. But Kirbyville was able to get out of it. Brandon Ernst struck out for the first out. The second out was SportsCenter top-10 worthy as Mason Brandenberger hit a hard line drive straight back at the pitcher, Justin Harriage. Somehow, Harriage’s reflexes were quick enough as he grabbed the ball out of the air for the second out. Riley Perry then flew out to right field to end the inning as the Cubs stranded three runners.
Kirbyville tried to increase its lead in the top of the sixth as another two-out error by Clifton put two runners on. Will Rice singled up the middle with runners on first and second. Kaynon Bourque tried to add another run for the Wildcats as he rounded third and headed for home. But Brandon Ernst had something different in mind. The Cubs center fielder gunned a perfect throw from the outfield in to catcher Riley Perry who tagged out Bourque before he touched the plate for the final out of the frame.
Fisher Pitts came on for Brandenberger in the top of the seventh after Brandenberger hit his pitch count limit. On the afternoon, Brandenberger gave up three runs (only one earned) off nine hits and struck out three. Pitts didn’t even throw a pitch when he took the mound with two outs in the frame. Instead, with runners on first and second, he turned around and picked off the runner on second.
Clifton finally got some offensive mojo going in the bottom of the seventh to tie things up and send the game to extra innings. With one out, Guinn singled up the middle for a double. Phillips then flew out to left to put two outs on the board. With Kirbyville fans on their feet, Pitts singled to center field to score Guinn from second.
Kirbyville finally broke the tie in the top of the 11th inning when Tyler Brown hit a triple to the wall in center field. He later scored off a wild pitch to put the Wildcats up 4-3.
The win by the Wildcats evened the series up at 1-1. The third and final game will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville as both teams had to return home for graduation.
“You’re playing one game to go to the state tournament,” Clifton head coach Brian Slater said. “If you signed us up for that in my first year, I’d have taken it.”