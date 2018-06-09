ROUND ROCK — As the Clifton Cubs broke their final huddle of the 2018 season, head coach Brian Slater held the trophy over his head. The players, their silver medals hung around their necks, dropped their chins as they made their way to the dugout to get their gear.
But the way the Clifton fans cheered as their beloved Cubs left the field could have sounded like they had won it all. It was a battle 10 innings long for the Class 3A state title that ultimately ended up 5-4 in favor of Beckville.
“We were led by a great group of seniors,” Slater said. “They’ve been with me since they were freshmen. Most of them have been starting since they were sophomores. We’ve been building for this year. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do for four years. I’m so proud of them. Even though that’s not the trophy we wanted, that’s a trophy that’s well deserved. It’s something to be proud of.”
But the way those kids gave their community something to cheer for — advancing to the state baseball tournament for the first time in program history — and the way that town rallied behind their boys, gives the Cubs nothing to hang their heads about. And that’s what Slater told his team after the heartbreaking defeat.
“They’ve played hard all year,” Slater said. “We played hard for 10 innings. It took 10 innings for a really great team to beat us. They have nothing to be ashamed of. Nothing to hang their heads about. I’m super proud to be their coach.”
Clifton’s road just to make it to Round Rock was full of obstacles, perhaps none bigger than going down 1-0 in the regional semifinal best-of-three series against Central Heights two weeks ago. However, Alfredo Rodriguez’s first career home run walked off the victory in the second game for the Cubs before they absolutely demolished the defending state champs, 19-1, in five innings.
Then last week Clifton battled through extra innings, twice, behind solid pitching on the mound to edge Kirbyville for the ticket to the state tournament. Carter Guinn and Edgar Rodriguez “pitched like seniors” Slater said afterwards as the two each picked up the wins in their respective starts.
“They’re the best group I’ve ever had,” Slater said of the entire senior class on the 2018 team. “They got us to this point. They’re so tough. They’re so resilient. You don’t get to the state championship game unless you’ve got those attributes. Those guys have them.”
Guinn picked up where he left off on Friday morning with the complete game victory over Georgetown Gateway that moved the Cubs into the state final. Then it was Mason Brandenberger’s turn on the mound. And boy, was the sophomore on fire.
The Clifton offense didn’t get much going in the top of the first, which turned up the volume a bit on the Beckville side of the field. But all that noise was abruptly quelled when the sophomore threw six pitches for back-to-back strikeouts to begin the bottom of the first. Brandenberger ended up pitching 6⅔ innings, allowing four runs off five hits with 10 strikeouts.
With Brandenberger in total control, the Cubs’ offense got on the board in the second and then the third innings in similar fashion. A leadoff walk advanced to second off a sacrifice bunt before a single through the left side scored the runner from second. In the second, it was Guinn who walked before Jackson Phillips bunted him over and Fisher Pitts knocked him home. An inning later, it was Brandenberger with the leadoff walk (Colby Caniford came on as a courtesy runner), Riley Perry bunted him over and Edgar Rodriguez hit him home.
That 2-0 score stood until the bottom of the fourth when Beckville finally began to figure out Brandenberger. With the bases loaded and no outs, a run was walked in before Brandt Harris singled a pair of runs home.
The Bearcats held onto their lead before a delayed reaction by shortstop Trey Lindsay allowed the Cubs to retake the lead in the top of the sixth.
With a runner on first and one out, Perry reached first on an error by Lindsay. Two batters later, with two outs on the board, Hunter Ringo hit a grounder to Lindsay. With the runner on third headed home, Lindsay froze, not sure where to throw the ball. In his moment of indecision, two runs scored for Clifton and Ringo reached first safely.
Clifton seemed to have all the momentum in the world after that, retiring Beckville in order in the bottom of the sixth before sitting down the first two batters that stepped to the plate in the seventh. Only one out away from the program’s first state title, the Bearcats came storming back. A single through the right side by Michael Mize kept things alive for Beckville before Ben Bridges hit a hard grounder down the left-field line that Alfredo Rodriguez struggled to get a handle on. The ball rolled deep into the outfield, tying the game up at four.
And it stayed tied through the next two innings. It seemed the Bearcats might score in the ninth with runners on the corners, but Ethan Harris flied out to center to end the inning. Then Clifton loaded the bases in the top of the 10th with one out. However, a strikeout and a pop-up ended the inning.
Then it was Beckville’s turn to load the bases with no outs. Guinn retired the first when he tracked down a hard-hit grounder and fired home for the forceout. The game ended soon after, however, when a fielding error allowed the game-winning run to score off a grounder hit by Zeke Collins.
“They’re just a really good team,” Slater said. “It was two really good teams, the two best teams in the state. It came down to one play. When you get into the state championship game, sometimes that happens.”
As the Cubs made their way from the dugout up into the stands and into the glorious shade of the concourse, family and friends stopped each one of them as they walked up the stairs. There were hugs, tears and pats on the back paired with words of encouragement, thanks and praise.
It was said amongst those sitting in the stands and the players on the field that it seemed like the whole town showed up to support their Cubs. But just because the season ended doesn’t mean the support will follow suit.
“You can look in the stands and see what they mean to this town,” Slater said. “We probably had the biggest turnout out of anybody here. The support we’ve had from this community has been awesome since Day 1, since I got here six years ago. It’s a great baseball town.”