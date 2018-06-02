JACKSONVILLE, TX — Brian Slater has been a coach for 16 years. As he hugged his mom on the third base line, the Clifton head baseball coach couldn’t hold back his tears.
“We did it! We did it!” Slater said as the rest of the Clifton community that made the trek to East Texas streamed down from the bleachers, out of their lawn chairs and onto the field.
The Cubs had done it. Now 7-0 in playoff elimination games this season, Clifton edged Kirbyville 2-0 in the third game of the regional finals to punch the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament Saturday evening in Jacksonville.
“I just fell to my knees when Brandon (Ernst) caught the ball in center field for the last out,” Slater said. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling. You coach all this time and don’t think you’ll ever get this chance. When you get it, you’re just glad you busted the door to get to Round Rock.”
It was an absolute battle all series long for Clifton to earn their ticket to the state tournament. After a 3-0 victory in nine innings in game one Thursday evening and falling 4-3 in 11 innings in the second game of the series Friday afternoon, the series finale started the way the entire saga had played out over the weekend between the Cubs and the Wildcats.
Things went scoreless through the first four innings as each pitcher rocked and rolled from the mound. Edgar Rodriguez earned the start for Clifton, while Kaynon Bourque got the nod for Kirbyville.
The Cubs finally got on the board in the fifth inning after Brandon Ernst led things off with a single up the middle. Ernst was thrown out at third on a fielder’s choice that let Riley Perry reach first safely, but Mason Brandenberger was walked to put runners on first and second with one down.
And then things got interesting. Rodriguez hit a pop-up in the sweet spot between left field, center field and shortstop. No one called it for the Wildcats, and the ball dropped to the grass. Brandenberger headed for third and appeared to slide in safely. If he slid past the bag and the Kirbyville third baseman tagged him, nobody knows. But he was called safe which loaded the bases full of Cubs with one down.
Brandenberger scored soon after when Hunter Ringo singled through the right side. When Jackson Phillips was walked with two outs in the frame, that brought another run home for Clifton to put the Cubs up by two.
One of those runs came off Bourque while the second came from Will Rice. Due to pitch count rules, Kirbyville went through four pitchers on the afternoon. Bourque went 3 2/3 innings. Justin Herriage took the mound to face one batter, while Rice had around 30 pitches left to go. Tyler Brown was responsible for the final four batters. Overall, the Wildcat pitching staff gave up two runs off three hits with four strikeouts.
“Yesterday we won the series taking them to 11 innings and making their No. 3 pitcher throw 106 pitches,” Slater said. “That pretty much won us the series today.”
Meanwhile, Rodriguez went nearly the entire game as the senior put together a phenomenal performance for the Cubs. Overall, he gave up six hits with six strikeouts while holding the Wildcats scoreless.
“He’d already done it in game three against Lexington, so I knew when I gave him the ball that I gave it to the right guy,” Slater said. “He willed us to the win today.”
In the top of the seventh, Rodriguez got Rice to ground out to third and struck out Brennon Davis for the first two outs. After Brown singled to put runners on the corners for Kirbyville, Slater went to Carter Guinn, who still had at least 20 pitches left in his arsenal after he recorded the win when he pitched all nine innings in the Cubs’ game one victory.
Guinn only needed a pitch to get James Burchett to fly out to center to end the game.
“He’s the guy. He’s got ice water in his veins,” Slater said. “He’s the dude we want on the mound when the game is on the line. He came through for us.”
After the Cubs broke their postgame huddle, a few of them sprinted back to the dugout to get the water cooler. Slater was still in disbelief as he wandered down the line. His kids missed him with the first cooler but nailed him with the second after they had to go back and get another.
“I’ve had these guys since they were freshmen,” Slater said. “They’re a special group. There are a bunch of kids that have been starting since they were freshmen. Now it’s the fruits of their four years of hard work. I’m so happy they get to experience the state tournament.”
After every Clifton fan at the ballpark got in for a picture with their beloved Cubs, Slater gathered them all together like he’s done each round of the playoffs.
Usually, that’s when he tells everyone where Clifton will be playing next. But this time, there was no need to make that announcement. They all knew. And celebrated that fact.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Slater said. “It’s a surreal feeling. You dream about it. Then those guys made my dream come true.