Four Clifton Cubs and an Abbott Panther were name to the 2018 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams.
Abbott shortstop Hunter Pope was the lone Panther to be honored on the Class 1A team.
Meanwhile, four Cubs earned all-tournament nods after their runner-up finish.
Senior Fisher Pitts and junior Jackson Phillips were honored at first and second base, respectively. Sophomore Mason Brandenberger, the lone underclassman on the Class 3A team, earned his accolade for his play in left field. Senior Carter Guinn was honored as a utility player after his complete-game win from the mound in the semifinals and his play at shortstop in the title game.
The teams are selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.