SOFTBALL
Lorena vs. Liberty
Round: Region III-4A final
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville; Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary), follows Game 2
Records: Lorena 26-5, Liberty 27-14
Key players: Lorena P Rachel Williams; Lorena IF Emma Tindell; Lorena SS Kaci Donaldson; Liberty P Kaci West; Liberty IF Mikaelah Burkland
Breakdown: After falling in the regional final last year, Lorena has been on a mission to make it to the final week of the season. The Lady Leopards need only two more wins to reach the first state tournament in program history. … Williams, a Tarleton State signee, has hurled three shutouts in the playoffs. … Liberty prevented this from being an all-Central Texas regional final, as the Lady Panthers took out Robinson in last week’s regional semifinals. … Liberty is led by freshman ace Kaci West, who as a freshman has already established herself as one of the top circle warriors in the state. She is committed to Glenn Moore’s Baylor team.
Crawford vs. Bells
Round: Region II-2A final
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford College; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College; Game 3 (if necessary), following Game 2
Records: Crawford 25-3, Bells 24-7
Key players: Crawford P Cambree Aguirre; Crawford IF Joani Kohlscheen; Crawford IF Kyla Mach; Bells Bells P/2B Cheyenne Floyd; Bells IF Mia Moore
Breakdown: The Lady Pirates will have to come down from the clouds after last week’s spirit-soaring, walk-off win over Axtell in the regional semifinal. Crawford trailed 5-2 at one point, but rallied with five runs in the final three innings. … Kirk Allen’s club is capable of outslugging many of its opponents, as it is averaging 10.4 runs per game and is hitting .409 in the playoffs. … Bells is the defending 2A state champion, and has loads of experience back from that squad. … The Lady Panthers are coming off a series win over Bosqueville.
BASEBALL
Robinson vs. Jasper
Round: Region III-4A semifinals
Records: Robinson 26-3-1, Jasper 30-5
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery; Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday at Montgomery; Game 3 (if necessary), follows Game 2
Key players: Robinson P/3B Braxton Ashcraft, Robinson OF Mason Cooper, Robinson 1B/P Chris Morrow; Jasper OF Reese Durand; Jasper P Ben Jeansonne; Jasper P Colton Womack
Breakdown: This has the potential to be a slam-bang series. The third-ranked Rockets haven’t lost to a Class 4A team all year, and have outscored their playoff opponents, 50-2. Jasper, meanwhile, features a stout pitching staff with a 2.41 team ERA on the year. … Braxton Ashcraft, a Baylor signee and the 45th-rated MLB draft prospect by Baseball America, has likely only improved his stock with a pair of shutouts in the playoffs. … The Rockets’ explosive offense will be tested by Jasper pitchers Colton Womack and Ben Jeansonne, who have a collective 16-1 record.
West vs. Kirbyville
Round: Region III-3A semifinals
Records: West 23-12-2, Kirbyville 27-8
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin Hudson; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin Hudson; Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin Hudson
Key players: West P/IF Tyler Kaluza; West UT Jarek Rozyskie; West 1B/P Kade Klaus; Kirbyville P/3B Will Rice; Kirbyville 2B Bo Waldrup
Breakdown: It hasn’t been easy for the tradition-rich Trojans, who have stretched two of their three playoff series to three games before advancing. … Kade Klaus is swinging a hot bat for West, and was 5-for-10 in last weekend’s series win over Groesbeck. … Kirbyville, a region finalist last season, opened the playoffs with three straight shutout wins, but the pitchers have been human in the past three games, allowing a total of eight runs.
Clifton vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
Round: Region III-3A semifinals
Records: Clifton 25-4-1, Central Heights 26-4-1
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Franklin; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary), follows Game 2
Key players: Clifton IF/P Edgar Rodriguez; Clifton IF/P Mason Brandenberger, Central Heights
Breakdown: Clifton needed its rally caps in the regional quarterfinals against Lexington. The Cubs were blanked, 3-0, in the opening game of the series, but showed plenty of moxie in grinding back for the final two wins. … Mason Brandenberger led the Cubs at the dish in that series, going 5-for-10. The sophomore also started the opening game of the series on the mound, striking out eight. … The Blue Devils are the reigning 3A state champions and the No. 1-ranked team in the THSBCA poll. … Central Heights has outscored its three playoff foes, 52-4.
Bosqueville vs. Muenster
Round: Region II-2A semifinals
Records: Bosqueville 24-6-1, Muenster 31-4-1
Schedule: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedale; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday at Kennedale; Game 3 (if necessary), follows Game 2
Key players: Bosqueville P Hunter Stone, Bosqueville OF/P Timothy Brummett, Bosqueville C/P Will McClellan, Muenster 2B Clay Stevens; Muenster P/IF Parker McGrew; Muenster C Carson Cheaney
Breakdown: This sets up as an electric series, featuring the third-ranked (Muenster) and fifth-ranked (Bosqueville) teams in Class 2A. It’s also a rematch from last year, as the Blue Devils defeated Bosqueville, 7-5, in a one-game playoff to advance. Muenster went on to win the 2A state title. … With a three-game series in place this time around, Bosqueville will rely on pitchers like Hunter Stone and Kolby Clark to be sharp. Stone hurled a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over Riesel last round. … Muenster has produced double-digit run outputs in each of its five playoff wins thus far.
Valley Mills vs. Bells
Round: Region II-2A semifinals
Records: Valley Mills 22-7, Bells 27-5
Schedule: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford College; Game 2, 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford College; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Key players: Valley Mills SS/P Chase Keeton; Valley Mills P/3B Elijah DeGrate; Bells 1B Chance Morse, Bells P/SS Hunter Hawthorne
Breakdown: The Eagles are flying high after closing out the regional quarterfinals with a thrilling walk-off win over Crawford. … They reached the regional semifinals a year ago before falling in a three-game series with Lindsay. They’ve yet to lose a game in this year’s postseason run. … Valley Mills benefited from a pair of sensational pitching starts from Chase Keeton and Cooper Buxkemper in the sweep of Crawford. … Bells has been able to win the victory bell by pulling out tight games. Four of the Panthers’ five playoff games have been decided by two runs or less.
Abbott vs. Dodd City
Round: Region II-1A final
Records: Abbott 19-9, Dodd City 12-10
Schedule: Game 1, 1 p.m. Thursday at Anna; Game 2, 1 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie; Game 3, TBA Saturday
Key players: Abbott IF/P Hunter Pope; Abbott C/P Matthew Urbanovsky; Dodd City P/OF Clayton Dockery
Breakdown: Abbott hasn’t been quite as dominant as 2017, when the Panthers won 27 of 31 games and the inaugural Class 1A state title. And yet Kyle Crawford’s pack is just two wins away from a return trip to the state tournament, as the 1A tournament is a week ahead of the higher classifications. … The Panthers have needed to go the distance in both of their playoff series, coming up clutch in Game 3 wins over Lipan and Avalon. … In the close-out game over Avalon, six different Abbott players had hits, and Nolan Kaska had three RBIs from the nine-hole. … Dodd City has some pop, too. The seventh-ranked Hornets scored 20 runs in a series-clinching win over Saint Jo last time out.
