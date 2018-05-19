As the Bosqueville baseball team posed for a team picture just outside the left field line with the scoreboard in clear view as the moms snapped pictures, Kevin Bartley photobombed his own team as he jumped up and down, making his way from right to left behind the back row.
After the Bulldogs clinched a 1-0 win over Riesel in the first of a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series on Thursday, Bosqueville walloped the Indians Saturday afternoon with a 13-2 run-rule victory in five innings. And it came as no surprise to the head coach. Because that’s the way the Bulldogs should be playing.
“When we step up and play like we’re supposed to, we were a little more patient at the plate and not just going up there and swinging at things,” Bartley said. “I told them, ‘Let’s be patient. Make them make mistakes. That’s when we become a good hitting team.’ I was proud of them. They came out, took care of it and did the job they were supposed to do.”
Bosqueville struck first with a pair of runs scored in the bottom of the first. The first run crossed the plate for the Bulldogs when Jase Ayala scored off an RBI single to left field by Timothy Brummett. Brummett scored a batter later on a crazy play. Kolby Clark singled to shortstop, and as Brummett rounded second, Riesel’s first baseman overthrew third and Brummett came around to score.
The Indians were able to tie the game up an inning later off an error by Bosqueville. Chandler Dodge scored off an epic swinging bunt by Kolby Baty. The hit went down the first base line, and Bosqueville’s Dalton Zander was there but he waited for the ball to cross the line and go foul. It never did, and Baty reached first safely while Dodge scored.
Lane Kemp was on third for Riesel when the next batter, Steven Searcy stepped to the plate. Bosqueville pitcher Clark tried to pick off Baty at first but overthrew the first baseman which allowed Kemp to score with ease.
The Bulldogs retook the lead in the bottom of the second with two outs off an RBI double to center field by Ayala.
And then the floodgates opened for Bosqueville in the bottom of the third. With one out, Searcy walked the next three batters to load the bases before recording a strikeout to put two outs on the board.
The ninth batter in the lineup for the Bulldogs, Trey Mejia, hit a fly ball out to left field that Nolan Slagle wasn’t able to field and then Jimmy Carpenter struggled to pick up. Three runs came home off that hit before Mejia scored a batter later when Ayala singled to right field.
The Bulldogs continued to rack up the runs in the bottom of the fourth when six runs crossed the plate. Things got started when Clark laid down the squeeze bunt with the bases loaded and no outs to score Bray Bird from third.
“That one’s always awesome to run,” Bartley said. “We talked about it right away. We just got a little bit lucky.”
The next two runs that came home for Bosqueville scored as a walk was issued with the bases loaded.
Will McClellan scored when Ayala was plunked with the bases loaded before two runs came home off a single down the left field line by Bird.
“We’re a little more focused, a little more determined,” Bartley said. “It’s been difficult through district staying focused. First round was really difficult for us because Ranger hadn’t won a game. We knew it would be ugly. We had a hard time focusing on that. Now that we’re getting up here and playing better teams, we’re starting to focus.”