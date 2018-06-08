BELTON – Helped along by a five-run fourth inning, the Red team took an 8-6 victory over the Blue in the Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game Friday night at UMHB’s Red Murff Field.
Harker Heights’ Tre Martin banged a big two-out single in that outburst in the fourth, and Troy’s A.J. Gonzalez also connected for an RBI single.
Garrett Kilcrease of Kerens had a two-run home run for the Blue in the losing effort.
Across the complex on the softball field, the Blue team pulled away late for a 7-4 win over Red in the Victory Bowl softball contest.
The game was tied 3-3 entering the sixth, but Blue scored three in that frame to snag the victory.