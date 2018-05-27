WEATHERFORD -- A wild game-ending offensive surge sent Bells past Valley Mills, 18-10, in the decisive third game of their Class 2A regional semifinal duel late Saturday night.
Valley Mills (24-9) was in good shape through the first four innings of the clincher, leading 7-4. But the Panthers erupted for 14 runs in the final three innings to pull away and move on to the regional final.
Bells pounded out 16 hits in the victory, including three apiece from Chance Morse and Hunter Hawthorne.
The Eagles were led by Jace Navarro, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ironically, Valley Mills had a similar closing surge to force the Game 3. The Eagles run-ruled Bells, 12-2, in Game 2 earlier Saturday thanks to five runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Chase Keeton went 3-for-4 in that win with two doubles, while Navarro also tagged three hits. Cory McNair, Cooper Buxkemper and Elijah Degrate also contributed two hits apiece.