One thought has occupied former Robinson High School pitcher Braxton Ashcraft’s mind since the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft last Monday.
Ashcraft wants to sign as quickly as possible and begin his journey through the minor leagues with the ultimate goal of playing for the Pirates at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed about like every other kid,” Ashcraft said. “It’s hard to believe it’s real but I know it is and it’s something I’ve been thinking about every night. I’m thrilled about it. I look forward to seeing what will happen in the next few years.”
Ashcraft is in much the same situation as former McLennan Community College catcher Josh Breaux, who was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees and is expected to sign and begin his pro baseball career in the upcoming weeks.
Ashcraft hopes to fly to Pittsburgh and sign with the Pirates by this weekend, but he said the timing could depend on when the club signs its first two draft picks.
Pittsburgh drafted South Alabama outfielder Travis Swaggerty with the 10th pick in the first round and took Fivay (Fla.) High School pitcher Gunnar Hoglund 36th overall with a compensation pick.
As the 51st pick in the draft, Ashcraft is slotted to receive an approximate $1.4 million signing bonus. That figure can be adjusted slightly during negotiations, but it’s too big for Ashcraft to pass up.
Ashcraft won’t play for Baylor after he signed an NCAA letter of intent last November. But he said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez gave him his blessing to sign a professional contract since he was a high draft pick.
“When I committed to Baylor, I talked to Coach Rod about getting drafted,” Ashcraft said. “He said if you get drafted high, he’d drive me to sign my contract. I was looking forward to helping Baylor win a national championship. But where I was drafted I felt I couldn’t pass it up. Coach Rod understands. That just speaks to the coaching staff at Baylor and what they want for kids.”
The 6-5 right-hander finished his senior year at Robinson with an 11-1 record with 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings He also hit .391 with three homers and 26 RBIs to lead the Rockets to the Class 4A regional semifinals.
Robinson coach Bryan Kent believes Ashcraft has the talent and work ethic to forge a long professional career.
“He looks the part and he’s an incredible athlete,” Kent said. “I think he understands that the minor league grind can be tough sometimes. But here I saw a kid who was pretty talented and found a way to make himself better each year. That’s rare because some kids can get complacent especially when they’re better than the level they’re playing at.”
Kent said Ashcraft is mature beyond his years which should help him deal with the demands of professional baseball.
“At times he shows maturity of a kid that’s a little older than 18, and that can be beneficial,” Kent said. “He’s going to be a little fish in a big pond and he’s really going to need his work ethic.”
Ashcraft said he plans to reach out to former Robinson star Zacrey Law, an outfielder and catcher who is playing in the Tampa Bay Rays organization after getting drafted in 2014.
“I haven’t talked to Zac yet, but I’m sure I will and I want to get his input because he’s been through it and he’s got experience under his belt,” Ashcraft said.
Like Ashcraft, Breaux would have been college bound if he wasn’t picked so high. Breaux had signed with Arkansas but now he’ll get a shot to achieve his major league dream after the Yankees took him with the 61st pick in the draft.
MCC coach Mitch Thompson expects Breaux to sign with the Yankees and begin his minor league career in the near future. Breaux is slotted to receive a $1.1 million signing bonus.
“You don’t get picked in the second round unless they know you’re taking the money they’re offering,” Thompson said. “This kid’s makeup is off the charts. He’s absolutely the type of kid a major league club can invest heavily in and not be worried about the value he’s going to bring.”
Thompson, a former scout for the Kansas City Royals, advised Breaux not to turn pro after his freshman year at MCC because he wasn’t yet a known prospect. The wait paid off as he made third-team NJCAA All-American as a sophomore by hitting .404 with18 homers and 69 RBIs while exhibiting tremendous skills as a catcher for the Highlanders.
“His tools are off the charts,” Thompson said. “Just look at the power in his bat and the power in his arm. He can get the ball from home plate to second in 87 mph and can get on the mound and throw 95 to 100 mph. It benefited him a lot playing in the Cape Cod League last summer. It’s the elite summer league in the country and he hit .280 (with a wood bat).”