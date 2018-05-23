ANNA — Hey, Abbott, you’re only one win away from a return to Round Rock.
The defending Class 1A baseball state champion Abbott Panthers took early control in its Class 1A regional final series with Dodd City, cruising to a 15-4 win on Wednesday night. Abbott bashed out 17 hits in the romp.
The Panthers (20-9-1) scored in every inning, and eight different players had hits, including five with multi-hit outings. Hunter Pope led the way, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored while Nolan Kaska was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
The series will shift to Richards Park in Waxahachie for Game 2, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, If the Panthers lose, a third game would follow. The series winner will advance to the Class 1A state semifinals on June 6 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.