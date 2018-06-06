ROUND ROCK — With his teammates standing to his right and to his left stretching down the third base line, Matthew Urbanovsky accepted the UIL state semifinalist trophy. Then, the senior catcher bowed his head and cried.
Ending the year with an 11-7 loss to Fayetteville in the state semifinals Wednesday morning at Dell Diamond wasn’t how the Abbott Panthers envisioned their season coming to a close. Especially Urbanovsky and the rest of the seniors.
“Obviously this is no fun right now,” Abbott head coach Kyle Crawford said. “When you spend a lot of time with kids, day in and day out, to see them absolutely heartbroken right now is the hardest part of the job by far.”
But a repeat trip to the state tournament is light-years better than getting ousted in the first round of the playoffs, the way Abbott’s baseball season ended when this group of seniors were freshmen and sophomores.
“I know it sucks right now for those seniors,” Crawford said. “They’re bawling their eyes out. But as a whole, the legacy they’ve left on our program, shoot I’m extremely proud of them. To win a state title last year and then, arguably, come within a couple of plays here and there to play for another one.
“We’ve challenged every group that comes through to leave the program in better shape than when you found it. This group of seniors, by far, has left his program in better shape than when they got it.”
A year ago, it was Abbott on the winning side of an 11-7 victory over Fayetteville for the state title. And the Panthers were ready for the rematch on Wednesday. However, some sloppy play derailed their dreams of defending their title.
“Let’s not beat around the bush or kid ourselves, we kicked the ball all over the place today,” Crawford said. “You make seven errors in a semifinal game, you probably don’t deserve to win. I know that’s probably not what a lot of people want to hear but that’s life. That’s the way it goes. They were better today.”
Fayetteville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first before Abbott claimed the edge in the bottom of the second with three runs that were scored with two outs on the board.
Two outs and a plunked batter loaded the bases for Abbott before Matthew Pevehouse’s base on balls scored the first run of the morning for the Panthers.
Then Hunter Pope stepped to the plate and singled through the left side to score two more.
Pope led the Panthers at the plate as he finished 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, a double and four RBIs. His two-run double came in the fourth inning, as he needed maybe one or two more feet for his smash to clear the fence. Instead, his line-drive shot bounced off the left field wall. Pope scored himself soon after off a two-run single through the right side by Brandan Brown.
That tied things up as the Lions scored four runs in the top of the fourth to end their lead.
“Our kids battled from start to finish,” Crawford said. “That’s something I’m extremely proud of. That’s been this team all year. I didn’t feel like they ever gave in. Too many mistakes in the end. Give them credit for putting pressure on us defensively. They have some guys that can swing it, some guys that can really run. They were just better than us today.”
The fourth inning was the last time the Panthers scored on the evening as Fayetteville was able to plate four more runs to seal the win. While the run in the fifth scored off an error, the three insurance runs scored in the seventh followed an infield error that allowed a runner to reach first safely with two outs on the board.
“Overall I’m extremely proud of them,” Crawford said. “I’ve said it before, we weren’t very good early in the season, and that’s just being honest. I told them that. We were up front and honest.
“We really challenged them to get better every day. They did. That’s why they gave themselves the chance to be back here. Just some of those same problems reared their head today, unfortunately. That was the difference.”