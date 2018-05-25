For the past eight years, the Heart O’Texas Speedway has sought to preserve its history by honoring some of the top racers of the past. The Speedway will make another lap on that journey on Sunday, when it hosts its ninth annual Wall of Fame Ceremony at the track.
Track workers created the Wall of Fame in 2010 to recognize those racers, car owners and other contributors who have made an indelible impact on the Speedway’s history. This year, they’ll induct five new members – David Dulock, Buddy Gunter, Charles Rhodes, Harry Bishnow and Woody Sturdivant.
That pushes the total number of inductees to 70.
Dulock started his racing career in the late 1970s in the street stock class with his cousin, Gaylon Dulock. In 1987, he and his No. 88 car won the Winston Racing Series championship. That same year he placed in the top 10 in the Sunbelt Regional Series, and in 1988 and ’89 he finished second in points at the HOT Speedway. He also racked up a bevy of wins driving for the Armadillo Racing Team in Gatesville.
Gunter started racing in 1960 at the HOT Speedway, and ended up winning features all over the state. His longevity was impressive, as he won a 250-lap Enduro Race at age 64. In his final race of his career at age 74, he finished third at the old Bellmead Speedway.
Rhodes’ love of racing was sparked at the old Suicide Bowl track near Lake Waco. When the original HOT Speedway opened, he started a long tenure of helping drivers build and maintain their cars. He helped build and fund cars driven by Lee Rhodes, Roddy Scott, Chris Cogburn, Robert Black and, currently, Justin Radcliff, who finished second in the points in his first year working with Rhodes.
For Bishnow, who is being inducted posthumously, the green flag first waved at the old HOT Speedway track in Lincoln City. He built and raced cars in both the stock and hobby stock classes, and was a frequent winner. He later built cars for his sons Brandon and Bryan, and actively maintained their careers until his death in 2001.
Sturdivant is a familiar Waco racing name, as he and his brother Joe first raced a 1951 Studebaker at the old Lake Waco drag strip. He later switched to dirt-track racing, and helped build and work on nearly every car his brother Joe raced. Sturdivant built a sturdy reputation as one of the top crew chiefs in the state. Woody’s brother Joe was a member of the inaugural Wall of Fame class in 2010.
Sunday’s ceremony is slated for 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available.