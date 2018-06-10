As the daughter of bowling enthusiasts, Julia Halve started rolling her first balls at Lake Air Lanes when she was 3 years old.
The love affair with the sport has never abated 59 years later.
Last month, Halve’s skill and enthusiasm for the game paid off as she was inducted into the United States Bowling Congress Texas State Hall of Fame at a banquet in Houston.
“It’s most definitely one of the highlights in my bowling career,” Halve said. “I’ve always just loved the game. I enjoy bowling tournaments and traveling with friends. I’ve been able to travel all over the state and the nation, and I don’t think I would have been able to do that without bowling.”
Born into a bowling family, Halve has been happy to carry on the tradition.
“Actually my dad took my mom bowling on their first date, and she fell in love with the game,” Halve said. “My dad taught me and my brother how to bowl and instilled the love of bowling in us. We’d earn money by keeping score for our parents’ bowling games.”
Halve became a common sight for five decades at Lake Air Lanes, which closed in 2014. She came up through the Waco junior bowling program and bowled in city tournaments before expanding to state and nation-wide competition. She won numerous city championships as an adult.
“She was good when she was a kid,” said Jean Vestal, a longtime Waco bowler. “She had a real smooth approach and was very knowledgeable in all aspects of bowling like lane conditions and knowing what kind of grip you use and the kind of ball. She was an excellent bowler and is still good.”
Though Halve has achieved many accomplishments throughout her career, one that stands out is winning the Texas all-events title in 1985 which combined singles, doubles and team competition.
Halve also enjoyed a great deal of success with former bowling partner Deb Jacobs, winning state and national tournaments in 2009. They were doubles partners for 17 years before Jacobs’ death in 2012.
Despite all her accomplishments, Halve has never bowled a perfect game. She came close in 1995 when she rolled a 299.
“On my last ball, I could hardly get my feet to move because I was shaking so bad,” Halve said. “I left an 8-pin in the back row. That’s the closest I’ve come to bowling 300. It would be nice to have one, but I’m not going to dwell on it.”
With all her success, Halve always felt it was important to give back. She’s served in many capacities for the Greater Waco USBC board of directors and has coached many up and coming Waco bowlers.
“She always helped out the kids,” said former Lake Air Lanes manager Charlie Vestal. “She started in our junior program and worked her way up. She grew up at Lake Air Lanes and excelled. For her it was a matter of practice, practice, practice.”
Charlie Vestal is also a member of the Texas bowling hall of fame and is glad Halve has been inducted. Though she doesn’t bowl as much as in past years, she still likes to compete.
“I think it’s the people that make me stay in it,” Halve said. “I don’t bowl as much as I used to but because of bowling I’ve got to know so many people throughout the state. I’ve made friendships that have lasted over 40 years.”