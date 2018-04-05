The Robinson Education Foundation is sponsoring a golf tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Friday. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a hole-in-one contest at 8 a.m.
The cost is $100/player. Each team will have four players, and sponsorships are also available from $100 for tee sponsorships and up.
The money raised will go toward education support for Robinson ISD. For more information, contact Robinson ISD at 662-0194 ext. 702 or Phillip Jones at 640-2780 for early registration.