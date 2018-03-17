It took a playoff to do it, but pro disc golfer Jeremy Koling repeated as champion at the Waco Annual Charity Open at Brazos Park East on Saturday.
Koling and Nate Perkins were tied with a three-round total of 168, forcing the playoff. On the first playoff hole, Koling picked up a par on the 558-foot third hole while Perkins bogeyed.
In the women’s division, Paige Pierce also defended her title, and it also necessitated some drama. Pierce shot a final-round 61 to rally from a six-throw deficit and defeat Sarah Hokom, who held the lead after two rounds, by one throw.
The tournament also featured a delay due to a late afternoon rainstorm.