Defending champion Jeremy Koling snagged a one-shot lead after the first two rounds of the Waco Annual Charity Open at Brazos Park East on Friday.
The professional disc golf event will continue through Saturday.
Koling followed up an opening-round 57 with a 13-under 54 in the second round later Friday, for a 111 total. That gives him a one-throw lead on a pair of other top pros in Nate Perkins and Paul McBeth, who are tied for second at 112. Koling birdied 13 of the 18 holes in the second round, and had no bogeys.
In the women’s division, Sarah Hokom shot rounds of 66 and 61 for a 7-under 127. That gives her a six-shot advantage over defending champ Paige Pierce entering Saturday’s final round.