More than 400 track and field athletes from around Central Texas will descend on Connally High School on Saturday for the Area 12 Spring Games, one of the largest Special Olympics of Texas events of the year.
The participants will come from 12 Central Texas counties, and range in age from 8 to 69. The event will begin with the Opening Ceremonies at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the start of the running and field events at 10.
Competitors 12 and up will have a chance to qualify for the statewide Summer Games, which will be held May 24-27 in Arlington.
For more information on the Area 12 Spring Games, contact Tommy Smith at 254-230-4824 or by email at tsmith@sotx.org.