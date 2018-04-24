John Werner: My friend Buddy Gilchrest left his mark as an adventurer
I’ve carried the faded purple backpack through California’s magnificent Sierras, rim to rim in the Grand Canyon, and across the Tetons’ jagged skyline.
I’ve hauled it around Colorado’s Maroon Bells, which for my money is the most scenic 26 miles I’ve ever hiked. I took it to Mount Rainer with a plastic cover expecting it to rain every day, but my wife and I were blessed with four days of radiant sunshine.
I carried the pack to Colorado’s Weminuche Wilderness where thunderstorms had us hurrying up and down mountain passes for five days. But the pack survived and so did we — just barely.
Over the years, I thought about replacing the backpack, an early 1980s Gregory model. Maybe buy a newer, more streamlined pack with improved fabric that would be lighter on my back. Saving pounds is always a consideration when you’re backpacking for days through mountains and valleys and crossing streams.
But every time I’ve considered retiring the pack, I’ve thought about the man who gave it to me 13 years ago. His name is Dr. Buddy Gilchrest. Whenever I strapped on that pack, I thought about all the places he took it before he generously gave it to me so I could see more of God’s great beauty.
Buddy died last Thursday after a battle with cancer, one of many diseases he’d battled over the last two decades as he approached his 80th birthday. All the pain his body endured never crushed his beautiful spirit or his love for nature.
Even in the last few weeks of his life, he was sending uplifting e-mails to friends and family. On Easter, he sent photos of pink dogwood flowers from Missouri and wild irises from Arkansas’ Ouachita Mountains.
“Flowers are not as beautiful as people, but they rank quite high on that list,” Buddy wrote.
On Valentine’s Day, he sent a photo of a pink rose he shot from Fort Davis, Texas. He joked about the “electronic flower” he e-mailed.
“It does not wilt or grow old. Wish we could say that. Regretfully, you cannot smell it.”
Pictures of mountains he climbed, forests he walked through, and canyons he explored were the sources of many other e-mails he sent to friends over the years.
And man, did Buddy do a lot of exploring in his 80 years on this earth.
I met Buddy in 2001 when I was looking for a summer feature to do for the Tribune-Herald. I had heard of a Baylor physical education professor who was retiring and had built quite a resume as a hiker and adventurer. So I gave him a call and he invited me to his house.
My wife and I love to hike, so this story was right in my wheelhouse. But as I got deeper into the interview, I realized I was very much a novice adventurer compared to Buddy and his wife, Tresa.
Buddy had climbed all 67 14,000-foot mountain peaks in the contiguous United States, finally achieving his goal in 1983 when he summited the Middle Palisade in California’s Sierra Nevadas.
He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the 19,341-foot Tanzanian mountain, and summited Mexico’s three highest peaks. He hiked 17 different trails to the floor of the Grand Canyon.
While Buddy completed most of his hikes without incident, he slipped through a snow bank on the way down from Snowmass Mountain, a 14,098-foot peak in central Colorado. He fractured his leg but finished the hike and kept trekking up mountains the rest of the summer.
During a hike in the Grand Canyon, he broke his left foot but still climbed 6.7 miles back to the rim.
“You just grit your teeth,” Buddy said.
Over three summers, he bicycled from Alaska to Florida. He eventually reached the highest point in all 50 states except Alaska, turning back after an 11-day expedition in an attempt to reach Denali’s summit, the tallest peak in North America at 20,310 feet. The snow bridges had gotten too soft to cross.
After writing that feature, I stayed in contact with Buddy. Whenever Karen and I were planning a hiking trip to the Rockies, the Sierras or the Grand Canyon, we’d go over to his house and he’d show us pictures of his hikes to those places and coach us on what to expect.
He and Tresa gave us plenty of insight and helpful tips on how to hike safely and get the most enjoyment from our adventures. Even hikes that he took 30 years ago, he’d talk about with such excitement and detail that it seemed like he’d just gotten back from them.
When we returned from our trips, we’d have Buddy and Tresa over to our house to show them what we saw on our hikes. A great friendship developed. We both had spouses who loved the outdoors and were willing to take on challenging hikes. How lucky could we get?
Karen and I had only done dayhikes – some of them very long and grueling – until we went on our first backpacking trip to the floor of the Grand Canyon during spring break in 2004. When Buddy and Tresa saw that we needed backpacks, they graciously gave us their old ones, and we’ve used them ever since.
We backpacked with Buddy and Tresa at Caprock Canyons State Park in the Texas Panhandle in 2004 and then backpacked with them at Guadalupe Mountains National Park out in West Texas the following spring.
We were hit by an unforeseen snowstorm while camping on McKittrick Ridge. One night, the temperature dropped to single digits but Buddy helped get us through the shocking cold. The last thing I heard before I crawled into my sleeping bag was Buddy yelling from his tent, ‘Sleep with your water!’”
The next morning, I still had water to drink that hadn’t frozen like a rock.
When Karen and I summited Mount Whitney in 2005, the highest peak in the lower 48 states at 14,505 feet, the first person I called after the 20-hour, 22-mile climb was Buddy. I knew he’d be thrilled for us.
But even on hikes where we failed to reach our destination, Buddy was always encouraging us.
“The mountain will always be there,” Buddy often said.
Buddy never saw summiting peaks as a singular obsession. He wanted everybody to share what he experienced. He often brought his Baylor students, friends and family to Colorado to summit 14ers. He took Baylor classes down to Enchanted Rock, west of Austin, to experience the joys of camping and being in nature.
As Buddy got older, he continued to hike but eventually scaled back on the length and difficulty of his treks. But he never grew tired of seeing the outdoors. Last summer, he and Tresa made the long trip to the Cascades in northern Washington. Though he was experiencing health problems, he kept talking about the beauty he saw.
The next time I strap on my faded purple backpack, I’ll think about Buddy and all he taught me about hiking and appreciating the grandeur of nature. I’ll feel like I’m carrying his spirit with me.