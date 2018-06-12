John Werner: Longhorns playing for Augie at World Series
Augie Garrido is gone but his mystique still seems to consume college baseball as the World Series approaches this weekend in Omaha.
The Texas Longhorns’ legendary baseball coach died in March following a stroke, less than two years after he coached his last game in 2016.
He was one of those guys who was universally beloved whether you love or hate the Longhorns.
During my last 10 years on the Baylor baseball beat through the 2008 season, I always looked forward to interviewing him before or after games. He never bored you with coaching clichés. He always had some interesting take on players, game situations, the state of college baseball, you name it.
I remember a few times after Texas-Baylor games when I was pressed for a deadline, conflicted whether to get a quick quote and run up to the pressbox to finish my story or listen to Augie philosophize on some aspect of baseball. Augie’s ruminations usually won.
People called him the Zen master of coaching. His outlook always seemed kind of ethereal. He liked to explore why and how players and teams perform like they do in various situations, and I found it fascinating.
Nothing would honor his legacy more than if the Longhorns won their first national championship since Garrido’s Texas club won the 2005 championship.
Under second-year coach David Pierce, Texas has advanced to its first World Series since Garrido’s 2014 team made it to Omaha.
The Longhorns overcame a tough Tennessee Tech team that was trying to reach its first World Series, taking the last two games in a riveting three-game series in the Super Regional.
If you watched any of the Longhorns’ Super Regional games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Augie’s memory was everywhere.
His initials “AG” were etched in center field on a big Longhorn logo along with his No. 16, and the Texas players and coaches wore a patch honoring him on their jerseys.
Garrido’s jersey hung in the Longhorns’ dugout, and Pierce rubbed it for good luck as the Longhorns hung on for a 5-2 win over Tennessee Tech in Monday’s Super Regional finale.
After the clinching win, Texas fans chanted “Augie, Augie, Augie.” The Texas players ran to center field to take a team picture on the Augie-flavored Longhorns logo while flashing “Hook ‘em Horns” signs. Many of the veteran players were recruited by Garrido.
“I wouldn’t be at the University of Texas if it wasn’t for him,” said Longhorns star Kody Clemens, the son of former major league pitcher Roger Clemens. “He was an unbelievable man. He knew so much about the game. He didn’t teach the game. He taught those little lessons about life. He taught everybody on our team how to be a man.”
Garrido deserves all the admiration for what he meant to the Longhorns and to college baseball. In a career that spanned 48 years, Garrido won a national record 1,975 college games, made 15 World Series appearances and captured five national championships. Three titles came at Cal State Fullerton in 1979, 1984 and 1995 before he nailed down his last two in 2002 and 2005 during his 20-year stint at Texas.
Though he probably could have been an exceptional major league coach, he always stuck to the college game he loved. But he did a pretty good job playing the New York Yankees manager in “For Love of the Game” which starred his friend Kevin Costner.
Texas will be joined by Texas Tech as Big 12 representatives in the World Series.
Like the Longhorns, the Red Raiders survived a rugged three-game Super Regional against Duke to advance to Omaha.
The road to the championship won’t be easy for either team. The Longhorns face No. 5 national seed Arkansas at 1 p.m. Sunday followed by the Red Raiders playing defending national champion and current No. 1 Florida at 6 p.m. Texas and Texas Tech could face each other in the second game.
The Longhorns will need Clemens to stay hot after he homered in all three Super Regional games to give him 23 for the season. They’ll need the big bats of Zach Zubia, David Hamilton and DJ Petrinsky to produce.
They’ll need good starting pitching from guys like Nolan Kingham, Chase Shugart and Matteo Bocchi while a deep bullpen will have to keep performing at a high level.
Since Texas won the national title 13 years ago, the Big 12 has been well represented at the World Series, and this year is no exception.
TCU made it to Omaha four straight seasons before failing to get into this year’s NCAA tournament. Texas Tech is making its third World Series appearance in the last five years.
But the Big 12 would look a lot better with another national title. With Augie’s spirit guiding them, perhaps the Longhorns will have enough mojo mixed with a little Zen to pull it off.