John Werner: Big 12 teams maximized NCAA tournament potential
Villanova captured the NCAA men’s basketball national championship in resounding fashion Monday night with an impressive 79-62 blowout of overmatched Michigan.
While we’re at it, why don’t we also crown Villanova Big 12 champions?
The Wildcats reached the championship game by trampling on the backs of Big 12 teams, rolling to a 90-78 win over West Virginia in the Sweet 16, a 71-59 win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, and a 95-79 blowout of Kansas in the Final Four semifinals.
Villanova made it clear that it’s the best team in the country by winning all six NCAA tournament games by double digits. This was a more dominant team than Villanova put on the floor two years ago when it needed a three-point shot by Kris Jenkins at the buzzer to pull off a 77-74 win over North Carolina in one of the most exciting championship games in history.
That 2016 season had similarities to this year, in that Villanova took down two Big 12 teams to reach the championship game, including a 64-59 decision over Kansas in the Elite Eight and a 95-51 beatdown of Oklahoma in the Final Four semifinals.
It’s now been 10 years since the Big 12 won its only men’s basketball national title when Kansas beat Memphis, 75-68, in overtime after Mario Chalmers knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation.
With a tremendous recruiting class coming in, the Jayhawks are a trendy pick to come into next season as the nation’s No. 1 team. But Big 12 teams have nothing to be ashamed of in this year’s NCAA tournament. Most went about as far as anyone could have expected.
While the Big 12 was hands down the toughest conference in America with seven of its 10 teams reaching the NCAA tournament and Baylor and Oklahoma State knocking on the door, the league didn’t have a team nearly as powerful as Villanova.
Just look at the performance Kansas coach Bill Self pulled out of his depth depleted team to reach the Final Four, and how unlikely it was for unheralded teams like Texas Tech and Kansas State to make the Elite Eight.
The Jayhawks won their 14th straight Big 12 title, but it certainly didn’t look like they’d keep the streak alive until they won five of their last six regular season games. The Red Raiders were poised to break Kansas’ remarkable streak until they hit a late swoon by dropping four of its last five regular season games with star guard Keenan Evans nursing a toe injury.
Senior guard Devonte Graham played nearly every minute in the Big 12, and the Jayhawks needed it. They were so thin inside that Self commonly used three or four-guard lineups to keep a productive team on the floor.
After beating Duke in an overtime classic in the Elite Eight, the Jayhawks eventually ran into a hot Villanova team that knocked down 18 3-pointers en route to a 16-point win in the national semifinals.
Both Texas Tech and Kansas State were major overachievers that nobody predicted to be Elite Eight bound at the start of the season. The Red Raiders were picked seventh and Kansas State eighth in the Big 12.
Led by a suffocating defense and ample depth, the Red Raiders enjoyed an impressive NCAA tournament run under second-year coach Chris Beard with wins over SFA, Florida and Purdue to make their first Elite Eight in school history.
The Red Raiders forced Villanova’s exceptional 3-point shooters to hit just 4 of 24 beyond the arc, but they couldn’t produce enough offense to pull off the upset.
Coming into the NCAA tournament as a ninth seed, Kansas State beat Creighton, tournament darling UMBC and traditional power Kentucky to reach the Elite Eight against Villanova.
For Kansas State to get that far took an exceptional coaching job by Bruce Weber and a lot of grit by an underrated Wildcats squad, since star forward Dean Wade saw very little playing time in the postseason due to a foot injury.
Maybe next year, Kansas or another Big 12 team will win it all. But this was a memorable season on a lot of fronts as teams throughout the Big 12 showed why it was the deepest and toughest league in the country.