Brice Cherry: Tiger is all the rage again — but should he be?
As sports fans, we are a sucker for nostalgia.
How else can you explain the country’s renewed fascination with Tiger Woods? It certainly makes no sense in the present tense, only in some Marty McFly-time warp where Woods still has a hairline and his putts still make a beeline for the hole.
I view Tiger as golf’s version of the Dallas Cowboys. That being, someone who draws far more attention than is warranted based on his current place on the sports landscape. Like the Cowboys, Tiger creates hysteria based on history — and ancient history at that. He moves the needle, but should he?
OK, look, on some level I get it. He’s Tiger Woods, a guy who will be immortalized and italicized for the rest of his life. If you’re carving the all-time PGA Mount Rushmore, he’s an easy choice as one of the four faces, along with probably Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan.
Nobody in golf history — not even Arnie or Jack — commanded the kind of TV ratings or media attention that Tiger brought. He was a show unto himself. He could win a tournament by 10 strokes, and we all lapped it up, completely oblivious to the lack of drama. (I say we, but as you might have guessed I mean you. I suffered from Tiger Fatigue before it was a thing.)
Companies fell all over themselves to sign Tiger as their pitchman. He was a fist-pumping, ball-striking billboard. He didn’t walk down the fairway, he swooshed. (You’re welcome, Nike.)
At his peak, Tiger played the game of golf as well as any human who has ever lived. He won 14 majors in his first 11 years on the tour. He was not only on pace to break Jack’s career majors record, but to obliterate it, maybe even double it.
Again, that was the peak. But Tiger crested that hill long ago, and has been sliding down at a Lindsey Vonn-like pace ever since. (Irony, anyone?) He hasn’t won a PGA event of any kind in five years. Not even the Pinto Hatchback Open. His last victory in a major came in the 2008 U.S. Open — almost a full 10 years ago. Shoot, he hasn’t even played in a major since 2015 — and missed the cut in three of the four that year.
Yet somehow Tiger is all the rage again. Inexplicably, the oddsmakers have installed Tiger as a 10-to-1 favorite to win the Masters, along with Jordan Spieth. Yes, the 2018 Masters.
That’s utter craziness to me. It’s a prognosis based on who Tiger was, not who he is. Who he is today is a 42-year-old guy playing some decent golf entering the tournament. Decent — not great. Not otherworldly. He has three top 12 finishes in his last three events, including a second-place showing at the Valspar Championship a couple of weeks ago.
If it were anyone else but Eldrick, Vegas would set the odds at 30-to-1. But just because Michael Jordan steps onto the court and knocks down a couple of jump shots doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to take off from the free-throw line again.
I’m not saying Tiger won’t play well. I’m not even completely ruling him out of contention. If I were drafting a fantasy golf team for the Masters, would I include him on my five-man roster? Sure, maybe. But not as one of my first couple of draft picks. Tiger is a No. 3 starter right now — a Lance McCullers, Gio Gonzalez-type. He’s not an ace. Or at least not THE ace. He’s not Verlander or Scherzer. (Before you whistle another foul on me for mixing my sports metaphors, remember that golf caps are just baseball caps with “Titleist” or “Callaway” emblazoned on the front.)
It’s kind of an insult to Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and the game’s top stars of today that Tiger can catch a few drives flush and suddenly be viewed as the man to beat.
Yes, Tiger is healthy again. Sure, he seems to be in a better place mentally than he has been in years. Fans go gaga for him. He has cornered the market on Amens. Nobody will ever deny that he commands eyeballs better than anyone on the tour.
But they’re seeing what they want to see, and not what really is.