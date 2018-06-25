Brice Cherry: Shifting tides in baseball defense expose batters' ineptitude
In baseball scorekeeping, a 5-to-3 putout signals a ground ball to the third baseman, who then fires to first for the out. Such plays can be routine (ho-hum) or pristine (huzzah!), a la Brooks Robinson cutting a diamond in half with a laser from his knees.
One potential 5-to-3 putout would trump them all, as it would automatically rise to the title of the greatest hot corner play of all-time.
The situation – Joey Gallo batting against the Houston Astros.
The reason – when Gallo, the Rangers’ free-swinging, pull-hitting, lefthanded-batting slugger, takes the box against Houston, the Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman plays back on the left-field warning track. There is nary an infielder on the left side.
The Astros are undoubtedly one of the most aggressive teams in baseball in employing the shift. Some might say the most progressive, though I’m not wholeheartedly convinced.
In fact, in a column from Opening Day, I griped that if Gallo would merely lay down a bunt, he’d have himself the easiest two-bagger of his life. (And I’m an Astros fan.) A big-league hitter should be capable of executing a bunt, shouldn’t he?
To Gallo’s credit, he finally tried that approach in Game No. 66 of the season, a 7-3 loss to the ‘Stros on June 8. He tapped the ball toward the gaping void near third base, then jogged down the line for a tidy single. Easy-cheesy.
Is the shift ruining baseball? I wouldn’t go that far, but it’s at least exposing the one-dimensional nature of today’s big-league hitter.
On your laptop, the shift key introduces all manner of special characters. On the diamond, the shift reveals the least special characters in the batting order.
The shift is hardly a modern-day invention. Even in the earliest stages of the pro game, when Doubleday was still a Singlemorn, teams occasionally shifted their fielders into unconventional spots on the field, seeking to plug the most common holes. The idea of “hit ‘em where they ain’t” becomes far more challenging when “where they ain’t” is a spot of the field you’d have trouble reaching even in batting practice.
The shift gained more visibility in the 1940s, when teams utilized what became known as the “Williams Shift.” The late, great Ted Williams first faced an overloaded right side of the infield against the Cleveland Indians, after he had clubbed three home runs in the first game of a doubleheader.
But those alignments stuck out because of their scarcity. Nowadays, the shift is everywhere. According to data compiled by statistician Bill James, use of the shift in MLB games has increased more than 500 percent since 2010. Its use is virtually doubling every year.
Call it the nerd factor. Today, nearly every team employs entire boardrooms of numbers crunchers, as the advanced metric side of the game has exploded. Through advance scouting, teams know exactly where an opposing hitter tends to put the ball in every situation imaginable.
And there is plenty of data available out there to suggest that the shift works. In an article from BaseballProspectus.com from January 2018, writer Russell Carleton unveiled a mountain of it. Among the more easy-to-digest numbers – ground balls hit into the shift are 5.5 percent more likely to turn into outs. Also, batters tend to produce fewer doubles and triples against the shift.
But even Carleton isn’t convinced that it’s a foolproof defensive plan. In fact, he ultimately concluded that the reason the shift works relates more to psychology than strategy. Basically, hitters change their approach against the shift. Like a golfer trying to overcompensate for the wind, the batter gets away from what he does well. Or at least what he does normally.
Which brings us back to Gallo. Oddly enough, when the Rangers slugger tapped that bunt single to beat the shift earlier this month, the Astros still claimed the at-bat as a victory. Why? Because Gallo didn’t put one over the fence.
It’s an idea not lost on Gallo, either. “I don’t get paid to bunt,” he grumbled on Opening Day, when asked whether he considered dropping down a nubber.
No, I guess not. The guy has as many career home runs (66) as singles (66), and nearly 40 percent of his career hits are longballs.
He also owns a .192 batting average.
I’m not trying to single out one guy, however. If anything, Gallo’s struggles are indicative of a larger trend. In fact, the Astros have guys with similar issues, who also are forced to hit against wacky alignments. In a win over the Royals over the weekend, Houston catcher Brian McCann launched a line-drive rocket that was measured at more than 100 mph coming off his bat.
But KC had the shift on, and the Royals’ Ryan Goins managed to field McCann’s ball on a screaming hop in shallow left field before squaring to throw the catcher out at first.
In today’s MLB, where even the batboy is swinging for the fences, a team’s offensive approach can resemble an all-or-nothing gamble. Bomb it out or batter strikes out – there is no in-between. The shift only amplifies that, as dead-pull hitters see their batting averages plummet as those extra fielders erase would-be base hits.
Baseball remains a great game. That hasn’t changed. But whenever I see the shortstop meander over to the second baseman’s usual territory, it makes me long for the days of Tony Gwynn and Wade Boggs, professional hitters who could spray the ball to all fields. They understood that while a single may not be as good as a home run, it’s sure as heck not bad. We need more hitters like that today.
That would be a shift I could get behind.