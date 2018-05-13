Brice Cherry: Rockets need Harden to play like MVP more than ever
Back in the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers’ James Worthy developed a reputation for rising to the moment in the postseason. After a series of clutch games, some sage (and, now, forgotten) media member christened him with the moniker “Big Game James.”
Some 30 years later, it’s time for James Harden to resurrect that nickname.
As the “real” NBA Finals get cracking on Monday night when the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors tip off in the Western Conference Finals, nobody has more to gain – or to lose – than Harden. This is his legacy-defining crossroads. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for the Rockets’ star guard.
More so than any other sport, the NBA is fueled by star power. In football and soccer, a total of 11 players on a team take the field at a time. Baseball employs nine in the field, while hockey goes with six, including the goaltender.
In basketball, of course, teams are limited to five on the court. Thus, each individual is more involved in the action on any given play, and able to impact the game with greater frequency. It’s a star-driven league. That’s why the balance of power can shift dramatically when a world-beater like LeBron James or Kevin Durant changes uniforms.
Teams win titles, but stars drive teams.
Since arriving in Houston by way of Oklahoma City in 2012, Harden has transformed himself into one of basketball’s supernovas. One confounding step-back jumper at a time, he has stepped forward as one of the NBA’s elite players. He could have won the MVP award a year ago, but was bested by Russell Westbrook’s 3-D stat-stuffing, and he will win it this year, after guiding the Rockets to a franchise-record 65 wins and the NBA’s best regular-season record.
Some basketball fans chafe at watching Harden do his thing – I consider it a joy. Granted, I’ve been a Rockets fan since before Moses (Malone) came down from the mountain, so I’m not exactly unbiased. But Harden’s ability to make his defender wobble like an elementary kid at the roller rink is unrivaled by anyone playing today. And his knack for drawing contact – while not always aesthetically pleasing – is a skill unto itself.
Defenders get caught with their hands in the cookie jar simply because Harden teases and tantalizes them to do so.
But while I’m a lifelong Rocket booster, I’m also a realist. And the reality is, Harden hasn’t always been at his best in the playoffs.
In each of the past two postseasons prior to this year, Harden averaged more than five turnovers per game in the playoffs. His occasional frustrating foibles – a careless behind-the-back pass here, a matadorian swipe on defense there – undermined the Rockets’ championship chances. In Houston’s playoff finale against the Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs last year, he shot 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with six turnovers.
That just can’t happen against the Warriors.
Harden has no excuses this time. The Rockets traded for Chris Paul in part to alleviate some of the ballhandling pressure from Harden, and it’s worked beautifully. Houston has the home-court advantage, and a better defensive team than any Mike D’Antoni club has ever fielded. (The running joke used to be that the coach’s real name was Antoni, since he had an aversion to D.)
What the Rockets need most of all is vintage James Harden. They need him to befuddle and bamboozle whoever steps forward on those high pick-and-rolls, when Zaza Pachulia or Javale McGee is trapped in a mismatch. They need him to hit the lane with a full head of steam, then finish difficult shots in traffic. They need him to carry the team.
Countless other developments will impact this series. The outcome doesn’t rest completely on Harden’s slender shoulders. Will the Warriors, with their four all-stars, blow the Rockets away with their firepower? Which team’s litany of 3-point bombers can better find the mark? Can Clint Capela, the best “oop guy” in the league and a shotblocking savant, continue his upward ascent as these playoffs’ breakout star? Does home-court edge matter?
Fair, important questions all. But, for me, the prevailing riddle is this: Will the Beard let his hair down and play the best ball of his career?
For if the Rockets want to vanquish mighty Golden State and position themselves for a title, that’s what they need.
They need Big Game James.
No, check that – they need Big Series James.