Brice Cherry: Manziel's comeback may not reach NFL, but that's not the point
Here’s the thing about comebacks — they don’t always have to be successful to be successful.
Even if he never plays another down in the NFL, Johnny Manziel has at least reversed the long downward spiral of his journey. The cautionary tale has taken a sideways detour. The bad boy seems to have matured into a thoughtful, introspective man.
It took longer with Manziel than most. Better late than never.
When he became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M in 2012, Manziel earned Aggie Icon status for eternity. A&M fans forgave his brashness, his reckless partying, as long as he kept finding the end zone on Saturday afternoons. And anyway, what red-blooded Aggie hasn’t kicked back a longneck from time to time?
Manziel ascended into something of a mythical creature — Johnny Football. Befuddler of Defenses. Restorer of Aggie Pride. Swallower of Many, Many Lone Star Lites.
Outside of College Station, the perception differed. Many football fans resented the fact that he appeared hell-bent on squandering the opportunity his talent had provided him.
How bad did it get? Put it this way: A friend of mine in sports media and I once crafted a scale to measure the biggest jerks in sports. Except we didn’t use the word jerks – the adjective actually rhymed with “fleabag,” but its definition was jerky enough: an obnoxious, narcissistic or contemptible person. Ultimately, we decided that the most fitting models for the 0-to-10 scale were Tim Duncan at zero and Manziel at 10. Everyone else falls somewhere in between.
Because of that, when the Browns released Manziel two years ago this month, it ranked right up there with the least surprising news of the year. “Cleveland Cuts Johnny Football,” the headlines read. Also on the same page: “Dog Bites Man” and “Sun Comes Up” and “Oprah Cashes Check.”
Manziel didn’t even show up for the last game of the 2015 season. Officially, he had a concussion and wasn’t cleared to play. But that head injury didn’t prevent him from visiting Las Vegas with friends that weekend, and the Browns confirmed that he missed a scheduled team meeting the morning of the game.
Two years later, Manziel sounds like a different guy.
“When I first got in the league, did I have some leeway?” Manziel told reporters after a recent throwing session. “Sure I did, but I have exhausted all leeway and all second chances. This isn’t the second chance. This is the 35th chance. This is the last of the last chances to show people that I’ve made a drastic change in my life, and it’s for the better and I’m happy with where I’m at.”
The cynical side of me reads that comment and thinks, nothing like desperation to force a man to change. He’s saying what he has to say. There’s no basement beyond rock bottom, anyway.
But isn’t this what we wanted to see in Manziel? A change? Better that he get there somehow than not get there at all.
Manziel says he has been sober for more than 90 days. He recently got married. He says that he told friends to stop texting him whenever they want to go out and hit the bars. You know, grown-up stuff.
Will he make it back to the NFL? Who knows? The odds are not in his favor. He’s a six-foot QB who hasn’t thrown a meaningful pass in 27 months. His track record when he did play doesn’t exactly tantalize – seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 15 career NFL games.
Yet he appears willing to walk the rocky road back – which is more than you could ever say for the young Manziel. He will take part in the Spring League, a developmental league that kicks off its season on April 7 in Austin. The CFL is another option, one Manziel recently said he’d be willing to explore.
Back when he was flashing the cash-money sign on game days and posing for drunken selfies on game nights, Manziel was a hard guy to like. He came across like an entitled punk.
Now, at the still fairly young age of 25, he owns up to his past mistakes. He admits that he was ticked off when he ended up in Cleveland, despite looking at it as an opportunity.
Today he’d love to have that opportunity again.
“At the end of the day, if I was never to make it back to the NFL, I’d be completely happy to be clean and sober,” Manziel said. “But is that what I want and I aspire to? No. But at the same time I can live knowing what I’ve accomplished football-wise because I know there’s more to life than just a game. I didn’t always see that before.”
Comeback stories don’t have to end with a winning TD pass in the Super Bowl in order to be deemed a success. Every day Manziel passes on the booze and the drugs is a victory unto itself. Let him worry about being a good husband and a good citizen before worrying about being a good quarterback. Consider me a fan of the older, wiser and — most importantly — more humble Manziel.
He may not ever be Johnny Football again. If that’s the case, it won’t be a tragedy.
For the first time in his life, being Johnathan Paul Manziel is enough.