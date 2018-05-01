Brice Cherry: In sports, dreams come true — and also nightmares
I haven’t seen the new horror thriller “A Quiet Place.”
It’s not that I’m too afraid to see it — at least that’s what I’m telling you, the courageous folks in Newspaperland — but, no, in actuality I’ve just been too busy to hit the cinema in recent months. But from what I gather from the trailer and from the descriptions of friends who have seen the film, it essentially weaponizes sound. The monsters can only attack if they hear you, hence the need for complete silence.
It’s an interesting idea, though not altogether groundbreaking. For years, horror flicks (and the books on which they’re often based) have taken seemingly innocuous, even mundane, characters or activities and transformed them into terrifying instruments of death.
For example, after the Nightmare on Elm Street movies, some moviegoers were nervous about falling asleep, lest Freddy Kruger visit them in their dreams. And, naturally, Stephen King’s “It” created a frightening villain out of that most playful of characters, the birthday party clown. (Check that — everybody was creeped out by clowns already.)
Similarly, on the surface, fastballs and slam dunks aren’t exactly spine-chilling. But put into the right hands, they become the stuff nightmares are made of.
Behold, here are the 10 most frightening things in sports, with both then and now being represented.
Randy Johnson’s fastball
It wasn’t just Big Unit’s velocity, upward of 100 miles an hour. Early in his career, he didn’t always have a handle on where his heater was headed.
Even later, when his command improved, he would seemingly let one fly every now and then, just to put the fear of God into the batter. It’s called “effectively wild” — and John Kruk will never forget it. In the 1993 MLB All-Star Game, Johnson sailed a missile to Kruk over the batter’s head and to the backstop on the first pitch. Kruk pantomimed his heart beating wildly and merely flailed away thereafter, barely able to stay in the batter’s box.
And then there’s the poor little dove that accidentally flew into the path of a Johnson fastball in a spring training game in 2001. One minute that bird is loving life, saying to himself, “Let’s do the Top Gun thing and swoop down and buzz the tower,” and the next minute — POOF! — he’s pillow food.
LeBron James with a full head of steam
Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and Julius “Dr. J” Erving were more creative dunkers, given their affinity for aerial acrobatics. But considering his unparalleled combination of strength and speed, King James may be the most forceful dunker who ever lived. (Apologies, Shaquille O’Neal and Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins.)
When LeBron turns the corner and gets past his defender, look out. Good thing the rims are breakaway. Last month, he broke free against the Blazers, and Portland center Jusuf Nurkic made an unfortunate attempt to impede James’ path. For his effort, Nurkic ended up with the word “Spalding” implanted across his forehead — not to mention the emotional scars of joining YouTube’s poster dunk posterity.
Unblocked Von Miller
Sometimes the block doesn’t even matter. Miller, the Denver Broncos defensive end and former Texas A&M star, has such burst off the line that he’s viewed as a legitimate terror by offensive tackles. He flies around them like their cleats are stuck in cement, and then, quarterbacks beware.
Here’s the wild thing: Miller usually lines up on the left side, across from the right tackle, meaning quarterbacks can often see him coming. And yet they still can’t escape his impending doom (or boom).
Hairpin turns in an Indycar
I could have easily gone with NASCAR or Formula 1, but there’s just something about those open-wheel racers that make them look like Lego-crafted death traps. At least you’ve got a little metal around you in a stock car.
Everyone loves the open road, but if it opens up the risk of losing control at 200 mph, give me the relative safety of a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.
Defending a high-powered volleyball spike
They’re called kills for a reason. The top Olympians and even the best collegiate players smack the ball with a hide-the-children level of viciousness. The fastest spike on record belongs to Bulgaria’s Matey Kaziyski, who in 2012 launched a rocket that traveled 132 kilometers per hour, or 80 miles an hour to us Yankees. And unlike in baseball, volleyball players are kind of trying to hit you — or at least the floor in your general vicinity.
John Werner knows how dangerous those volleyballs can be. The veteran Trib writer was covering a Baylor match against Nebraska some years back, and while the mighty Cornhuskers were warming up, John made the mistake of looking away at his laptop screen. Suddenly — BAM! — a stray spike struck him across the face, drawing blood and breaking his glasses.
As John dazedly walked to the restroom to clean himself up, he encountered BU basketball player Curtis Jerrells, who with a startled look exclaimed, “J, man! What happened?”
King Kong Bundy avalanche
I’m probably dating myself with this one. Haven’t really watched ‘rasslin regularly since the 1980s, but one of the most fearsome finishing maneuvers of that time was the one employed by King Kong Bundy, a monster of a man whose billed weight was 458 pounds.
The avalanche unfolded kind of like this: Bundy would toss his foe into the corner of the ring, or turnbuckle. Then he’d run as fast as his tree-trunk legs could carry him and heave all his weight onto the crumpled competitor.
Sure, ‘rasslin may be fixed or fake — they don’t even deny it anymore — but that doesn’t mean you want to be on the receiving end of a fat sandwich. You don’t even have to fake the pain after that.
Running of the Bulls
This has to be the most insane tradition in sports, no? Si.
Every July in Pamplona, Spain, hundreds of people willingly agree to run down the city streets while being chased by a pack of ornery hood ornaments. The runners are known as “Mozo” — which I’m convinced is secretly the Spanish word for “Idiots” — and are drawn to the adrenaline rush one derives from a half-mile dash with an animal that literally wants to kill you breathing down their necks. These hamburgers bite back, y’all.
Naturally, this doesn’t go well for some of the runners. Each year, between 50 and 100 people are injured, and since 1910 a total of 15 have died, most by goring.
Makes that marathon you’ve been debating seem tame by comparison, no? Si.
Ty Cobb on the basepaths
Nowadays baseball players wear cleats. In Cobb’s day, they wore spikes. And Cobb, quite famously, came careening into the bags spikes up. If you were an infielder just trying to make a catch and a tag, well, sorry, hope you wore your shin armor.
Now, some historians believe that the myth of Cobb has overtaken the reality, that he wasn’t as dirty a player as he has been portrayed. The idea of him sharpening his spikes before games has been dismissed as poppycock. And you might even say that Cobb merely reflected the aggressive baserunning style of his era.
That’s all well and good. But consider that by his own admission, Cobb sought to strike fear in fielders, because he thought it might give him a competitive advantage later in the game.
Mike Tyson, sociopath
I’m not sure what would be worse: losing a fight to Tyson or winning one. On the losing end, you’re liable to have your teeth rearranged like Chiclets or simply be knocked silly. Longtime fight fans will recall how a punch-drunk Trevor Berbick stumbled around the ring like a cartoon Daffy Duck after Tyson demolished him.
But let’s say you manage to duck and dodge a few of those Tyson jabs and stay in the fight. Not only do you open yourself up to the threat of a powerhouse knockout punch later, but you unleash Crazy Mike — the guy who might all of the sudden decide he has a hankering for an ear-lobe appetizer.
And anyway, I have a general rule to stay away from guys with face tattoos. That’s just common sense.
Ronnie Lott teeing up a receiver
I don’t think Ronnie Lott invented the safety kill shot, but he perfected it. Put it this way — Ronnie Lott is the reason the targeting penalty exists.
Lott used his body like a missile, and he hit with concussive force. Plus, the former 49er Hall of Famer’s timing was impeccable. On a pass over the middle, he’d wait until the ball arrived, then seemingly appear out of nowhere to dislodge any chance of a reception.
Then there’s this little bit of tough-guy lore: Lott once had his broken pinkie finger amputated rather than wait out of the long recovery time that would have accompanied surgery. The disabled list was for his victims, not for him.
Hopefully you managed to get through this column without breaking into the cold sweats. However, if you have a nightmare tonight about running through the streets of Pamplona while a bull-riding Mike Tyson and King Kong Bundy chase you, only to be struck in the face with a Big Unit fastball as you round the corner, just remember: Don’t shoot the messenger.
No, seriously, don’t. That sounds pretty scary to me.