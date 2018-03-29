Brice Cherry: Hope springs eternal -- but it's deeper if you have Springer
ARLINGTON – They say hope abounds on Opening Day.
What they don’t tell you is that it’s a little more abundant in some dugouts than others.
Everything is brighter on Opening Day. The uniforms are more pristine than a Buc-ee’s restroom, the bunting is freshly pressed, the grass never looks greener. And yet that grass is just a bit more emerald-colored at Minute Maid Park in Houston than it currently looks at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
“You look forward to this day every year,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “You know it’s one of 162, but at the same time you’re pumped up, you’re ready to go.”
The Astros and Rangers are separated by a gap far more expansive than a five-hour drive on I-45. But you knew that, and it didn’t Houston’s 4-1 win on Opening Day for you to realize it.
There are levels of hope, you see. You’ve got those teams who hope – cross their fingers, even – that they steer clear of the outhouse. And then you’ve got others, like the Astros, who confidently believe they can remain in the penthouse.
That’s not to say the Rangers can’t have a good year. But let’s define good. The best-case scenario for the Rangers is that the pitching somehow coalesces into something serviceable, and that they make a run at the final AL wild-card spot.
The best-case scenario for the Astros? Honestly, it’s probably 120 wins and another World Series-ending dogpile.
In a lot of ways, the Astros looked like November never ended. George Springer led off the season with a solo shot to right – you’re liable to see a lot of hashtag SpringerDingers in 2018 – becoming the first player in major league history to hit leadoff homers on consecutive Opening Days, according to Elias Sports. Justin Verlander repeatedly called the operator, because he just kept dialing up zeroes. (Pre-smartphone reference, kids). The rest of the Astros got in their share of knocks.
Asked if it still felt like last year’s postseason, Springer said, “It’s obviously 2018, so I’m happy to move forward from that, and get this thing started right.”
Cole Hamels actually pitched reasonably well for the Rangers, striking out seven. But Hamels still couldn’t removing the firing pin from a couple of the Astros’ scud missiles, including a solo foul pole-plunker from Jake Marisnick in the fourth.
Beyond Hamels, the Rangers’ pitching situation drops off a cliff. The likes of Doug Fister, Matt Moore and Mike Minor won’t strike fear in the hearts of any of Texas’ AL opponents.
Meanwhile, over in the other dugout, the Astros boast more aces than a dirty Blackjack dealer. If Houston manager A.J. Hinch really wanted, he could conceivably field a seven-man starting rotation. The two odd guys out, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh, might push Hamels for the Opening Day gig if they switched jerseys.
When the Astros traded for Gerrit Cole over the offseason, it was like Warren Buffett winning the lottery. Is it strange that Houston now stands out as the team that prompts MLB fans to sigh and grumble, “Man, the rich get richer?” You bet it is. That doesn’t make it any less factual.
The Astros added Cole to a rotation that already included Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers and World Series Game 7 finisher Charlie Morton. And if that isn’t unfair enough, Houston is among the league leaders in employing zany defensive shifts, like the beer-league, four-outfielder alignment it used against Rangers slugger Joey Gallo on Thursday. If Gallo could’ve laid a drag bunt down the third-base line, he would have had a two-bagger. Instead, he went 0-for-4. (That’s baseball in 2018 for you.)
Whatever your allegiance, there’s nothing wrong with being hopeful at the start of another season.
“It’s a big day for everybody, the first day of a long season,” Springer said.
So dream big, Rangers fans. Like everyone else in baseball, you have that right.
Just don’t be surprised if the Astros dream a little bigger.