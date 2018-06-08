Brice Cherry: From humble beginnings, Victory Bowl made winning impact
Ben Johnson is a humble guy by nature anyway, so it doesn’t take much coaxing for him to admit that he really didn’t know what he was getting into back in 2009.
Johnson, the director of the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 2007, knew he wanted to hold an all-star football game involving players from the Central Texas area. After more than a year of planning and meetings, the inaugural Super Centex Victory Bowl was born on June 13, 2009.
That it’s not only still alive and kicking but also thriving nearly a decade later is a testament to both Johnson’s dogged determination and work and the Good Lord’s grace.
Believe it or not, putting on such a game requires a lot more than rounding up some players, coaches and referees and just pointing them to the field.
“I think the biggest challenges we faced that first year were unrelated to the game – where to house the kids, feeding them meals, stuff like that,” Johnson said. “People come to the game and they don’t really think about that. Plus, not having much of a blueprint to go off of was a challenge in itself.”
The memory of the first Victory Bowl “draft” is burned in my brain. Waco High’s Johnny Tusa and China Spring’s Mark Bell served as the head coaches, and they were joined by a room full of some of Central Texas’s best and brightest young gridiron minds, among them Abbott’s Terry Crawford, Axtell’s Mike Cadell, Troy’s Grady Rowe and Bosqueville’s Lee Wiginton.
“We were fortunate to get coaches who were very respected and just loved FCA,” Johnson said. “They were excited to be a part of it, and they just had servants’ hearts. Whatever needed to be done, they just jumped in there and helped make it happen.”
That’s not to say there weren’t some struggles. Again, they – we – were all flying blind. I helped Johnson where I could that first year, including offering the Tribune-Herald building as the site of the player draft.
A nervous energy filled the room. There were more player nominations than roster spots. Which can be both a blessing and a curse. Who do you cut?
“Oh, man,” Johnson said, chuckling at the memory. “That first one took a long time, a really long time. They don’t take nearly as long anymore.”
From the start, the game itself delivered an entertaining product. It shouldn’t be surprising, given the quality of coaches and players in this neck of Texas’ gridiron woods. Even dealing with a short week and limited practice time, the players always found a way to make plays.
Close games have marked the series. The red team won the inaugural contest, 29-24, over the blue in that summer of 2009, at the dearly departed Floyd Casey Stadium. Year two produced an overtime win for the red squad. Other contests have come down to the last play or series.
If you just wanted to measure numbers, the Victory Bowl’s impact would be staggering. Now entering its 10th edition, the game has adorned roughly 900 football players in those now-familiar bright red and blue jerseys. About 100 coaches have participated, 200 cheerleaders, plus dozens of volleyball players, band members, baseball and softball players and, this year, golfers. Hundreds more Central Texas families have volunteered as a host home over the years.
So, you’re talking thousands.
But it’s the one-on-one impact that the Victory Bowl workers appreciate most of all. This is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, after all, and Johnson strives to provide something more than a fun athletic outlet for local athletes. The FCA’s mission is to share the good news of Jesus.
“We’re trying to do better with follow-up, getting kids connected with churches in the college towns where they’re headed, getting them plugged in, trying to keep on their radar,” Johnson said. “We’ll typically have 20 to 30 salvations (in Victory Bowl week), and obviously that’s a huge highlight. Then we’ve had many, many more coaches who have said, ‘This experience was so impactful for me. I’m going to go back and coach in a different way. I needed this.’ It’s so great hearing that, because then you think, they’re going out and reaching another 100 kids at a time.”
For Johnson and his team of both FCA workers and volunteers, Victory Bowl week is one of the more taxing – and rewarding – stretches of the year. It’s jam-packed with events and activities, including service projects like this year’s trips to the Boys and Girls Club of Waco and Scott and White Children’s Hospital, among others.
You’d think the games would be the sprinkles on the sundae, but they’re often high-stress events for the organizers. Johnson admitted that he doesn’t really exhale until after the football game ends on Saturday night. He doesn’t want an injury or scuffle to put a damper on things.
But once the final horn sounds, once the players hit the locker room and start turning in their equipment, he’s able to relax.
And smile.
“The best feeling for myself is when the game is over and they’re turning in their gear,” Johnson said. “So many kids will seek us out, come up to us and give us hugs and say, ‘This was one of the best weeks of my life.’ For them to genuinely feel that, for them to look for us to tell us that, it’s why we do what we do.”