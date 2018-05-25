Brice Cherry: For Robinson's Gregory, coaching mirrored a scoreless match: all knotted at love
On Thursday afternoon, the penultimate day of the Robinson ISD school year, several people were walking toward the school’s tennis courts when one remarked that the gate was locked.
“Oh, it’s OK, I’ve got a key. They haven’t taken those away from me yet,” said Jack Gregory, laughing while he fished the jingling loop out of his pocket.
Honestly, Gregory could have hung onto that set of keys just as long as he wanted. But he knew the time had come to pass them along to the next guy.
Tennis is one of those sports that hovers under the radar, especially on the high school level. It doesn’t draw the fence-hugging crowds that often flock to the popular team sports like football and baseball. And to find the tennis courts, the media would need to ask for directions – their (our) appearances are that infrequent.
But if you know jack about high school tennis in Central Texas, then you know Jack Gregory. For the past 31 years, Gregory has provided dedicated service while his young racket-wielding pupils tried to avoid double-faulting on their own service. He spent 11 years at Clifton before shifting over to Robinson 20 years ago.
Now, at 66 years young, Gregory is bouncing off to retirement.
When I learned this week that Gregory – one of Central Texas’s true gentleman coaches – was retiring, I tweeted out that he had taken “half a jillion (actual number) kids to the state tournament” over the years.
Gregory chuckled at the exaggeration, but suffice it to say that he didn’t need to rely on the GPS to find his way to state. Whether it was at the old Penick-Allison courts at the University of Texas in Austin or, more recently, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Gregory’s Robinson teams were a state tourney fixture.
One outside fence of Robinson’s tennis facility is littered with large signs honoring the program’s numerous state qualifiers. Gregory’s Rockets had at least one state qualifier in 12 of the past 14 years, including this season, and 27 entries in all in his 20-year tenure. In 2008, the boys doubles tandem of Tucker Mueck and Daniel Trayler brought the program its long-awaited first state title. And that’s not even counting all the district titles and state appearances the program has made in fall team tennis.
“It’s crazy,” said Gregory, who was honored as the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s Class 4A Coach of the Year last autumn. “I’m cleaning out my office right now, and coming across tournament results and draw sheets from 2000, and just seeing the names of the different kids. Pictures just pop in my mind of every single one of them, things we’ve experienced together. My first year here was amazing, just getting to know the kids and doing things with them. It’s just gotten better every year.”
Every tennis match opens with a score of love-love, which is fitting in Gregory’s mind. It’s not so much the aces and the drop shots and the trophies and the medals that he’ll remember. It’s the relationships. It’s the kids themselves, and their dedicated, sometimes hoarse-throated mamas and daddies.
“The day-in and day-out being with the kids,” Gregory said. “Being kind of pulled into their families and their families pulled into us. Our focus this year was ‘FFT,’ which is faith, family, team. That’s just the way that it’s grown.
“We can have faith in something a whole lot bigger than us, than our own abilities. Then you have the family. Not just our tennis family, but the relationship with moms and dads and how important that is. And then the team, do everything that we do together and for each other. It’s just been amazing.”
Family matters to Gregory. It’s why he’s eager to chase this next groundstroke in his life. His daughter lives in Plano and his son is a coach in Round Rock, and he envisions plenty of future trips with his wife burning up I-35 to visit the kids and grandkids.
“We’re mainly looking forward for more extended family time,” Gregory said. “Family has always been so important to us, and I just can’t wait to be able to have that time and be able to go and do things that I’ve been a little bit restricted over the past 30 years from being able to do.”
Still, saying goodbye was bittersweet. Such decisions never come easy, whenever you walk away from something to which you’ve devoted nearly your entire life.
And yet Gregory feels a sense of peace about it all. He spent a portion of his final days at Robinson High helping get his successor, former Belton coach Steven Foegelle, acquainted with his new surroundings.
“It’s just gotten better every year,” Gregory said. “It’s hard to walk away from, but yet at the same time it’s easy to walk away because I know the foundation is here. They’re going to keep getting better.”
It may be better, but it won’t be the same. It’ll certainly be different for longtime tennis fans to attend the state tournament and not see Gregory there, in a bright blue shirt, heartily clapping whenever one of his young charges picks up a point.
Even when the nostalgia washed over him, Gregory managed to keep it together for the most part in his final week as an educator. A scheduled retirement party at RHS on Wednesday tested that resolve a bit.
But, honestly, the warm hugs outnumbered the tearful embraces.
“I’ve been able to be not too emotional,” Gregory said. “I’ve told some folks, they asked me if I’d been counting down (the days), and I’ve really been way too busy up until this week to even know how many days it was. Every now and then I get a little choked up and a little teary-eyed, but more often than not I just break out in a smile. Because I know that it’s going to be good, it’s going to be nice.
“Working for this administration, this school district, has just been a godsend. It’s been such a big part of me being able to grow up, and grow old with all of this. It’s a wonderful place to be.”
It was all the more wonderful if you knew jack about Jack.