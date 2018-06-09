With her daughter pleading to visit the Silos for her 13th birthday, Deanna McCurdy was convinced she needed to make the 13-hour drive from Littleton, Colo., to compete in the XTERRA USA Triathlon Off-Road National Championship at Cameron Park.
She’s glad she listened to her daughter.
McCurdy posted the top women’s time at three hours, 28 minutes and 44 seconds to easily beat second place women’s finisher Kirsten DeHart by nearly 21 minutes on a sweltering Saturday morning.
Nate Youngs won the men’s division with a time of two hours, 59 minutes and 17 seconds to edge Andy Lee by 23 seconds. The top relay team was Pete Murray and Thomas Wensil who came in at two hours, 47 minutes and 19 seconds. The race featured entrants from 31 states across the country.
“We had a really good representation and we had people who have raced pretty much all over the world,” said Joel Grimmett of Race Revolutions, which organized the race. “They really like the course. They said it was as hard as any international course that they’ve done, so that was good.”
McCurdy is an XTERRA veteran, but this was her first trip to Waco. Her daughter, Hailey, is an avid “Fixer Upper” watcher.
“She was so excited this race was here and it was also the USA Off-Road National Championship,” Deanna McCurdy said. “She said we have to see Chip and Joanna Gaines’ place because she loves that TV show. So that kind of convinced us. OK, if she wants to do this for her birthday we’ll come down and we’ll do the little racing thing as the excuse to get down here.”
The triathlon began with a 1,500-meter swim in the Brazos River followed by a 32-kilometer mountain bike course on the labyrinth of trails at Cameron Park. The third leg of the race was a 10-kilometer run that mostly covers different trails in the park than the biking section.
Since McCurdy lives in Colorado, she was surprised by the warmth of the water in the Brazos.
“For me, swimming in a river I was a little nervous not having a wetsuit,” McCurdy said. “Our water (in Colorado) is cold right now. That was like bathtub water out there. But it was really clean and there wasn’t much of a current, so you didn’t notice much of a difference going from one direction to another.”
McCurdy enjoyed biking the challenging twisting trails that weave up and down the hills of Cameron Park.
“You had to stay focused and in the game the whole time because if you let your mind wander there was a root or a tree or a rock that you’re going to hit,” McCurdy said. “The people on the course, not only the volunteers but the other competitors, were so kind when you asked to pass. They were supportive and encouraging of each other.”
While McCurdy eased to the top women’s finish with a solid 10-kilometer run, Youngs had no idea that Lee was right on his heels in the men’s division. Like McCurdy, Youngs competed at Cameron Park for the first time and had to adjust to the network of trails.
“It took a little while to get going,” Youngs said. “But I really liked the course. It’s technically challenging. There’s a lot of climbing but it’s short and punchy. It has twists and turns and all that good stuff.”
Each of the two laps of the run began with Jacob’s Ladder, a steep climb up steps near the start of the race at the Redwood Shelter.
“The run was brutal,” Youngs said. “You get the heat and then Jacob’s Ladder was tough two times.”
Youngs had to adjust to the heat since he lives in a cooler climate in Boring, Ore.
“It was definitely a mental struggle out there with the heat and everything coming from Oregon,” Youngs said. “We don’t get this heat and humidity up there. Overall as far as the XTERRA courses, this probably ranks up there with the ones I’ve done for sure.”
Lee was accustomed to the heat since he lives in the Austin area, but he couldn’t quite make up enough ground in the run to beat Youngs.
“It looked like I was catching him in the run but I didn’t,” Lee said. “Swimming is my weakest, so I started off behind. I had a decent bike and a decent run.”
In the relay competition, Murray and Wensil formed a formidable team. Murray began with a strong swim and survived a crash on his bike to give Wensil a big lead when he began his run.
“Somehow I went over the bars but landed on my feet but still had the bike in my hands,” Murray said. “It was kind of awesome. Somehow I did like a cat move. You know how a cat has nine lives? They always land on their feet.”
Before he began his 10-kilometer run, Wensil already ran 12 miles just for fun. Since he often runs at Cameron Park, he was familiar with the trails.
“I’m training for a 100-miler, so I had to go a little extra mileage before I went on the 10-K,” Wensil said. “I run out here four or five times a week. I know the trails really well. I knew where I was and where I was going and where I was coming out, so it was a great day.”