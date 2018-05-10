Speed and power are the order of the day this weekend for the “Duel on the Brazos,” a competition by the Southern Drag Boat Association Friday through Sunday at Brazos Park East. The races are making their first appearance since 2014.
The event is expected to have around 120 boats, 13 boat classes and Top Fuel Hydros. The Hydros reach over 250 mph. According to Jenni Campbell of Tommy Thompson Motorports, the number of competitors is one of the largest turnouts in SDBA history.
“This is such a unique and exciting event to watch from Brazos Park East with the Cameron Park bluffs as a backdrop,” said Will Phipps, executive director of the Waco Sports commission in a release. “It’s an adrenaline rush to see these custom boats hit top speeds.”
Friday’s schedule includes a Helmet Dunk Test at 8:30 a.m. at the Waco YMCA pool, followed by the test-and-tune at 10 a.m. at the park. Saturday will have qualifying starting at 8:30 a.m. Racing will take place Sunday. The pits will be open all weekend beginning at 8 a.m.
Admission is free for all Friday events. Tickets are $30 per person on Saturday or Sunday, and a two-day weekend pass is available for $50. Kids 12 and under are free. Coolers are allowed, but they have a 36-quart maximum limit and a cooler pass costs $10 per day.