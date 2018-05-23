OKLAHOMA CITY – A year ago, Oklahoma State showed what a No. 8 seed can do by winning the Big 12 tournament.
Now the Kansas Jayhawks are trying to follow the Cowboys’ lead.
Eighth-seeded Kansas upset the Longhorns, 3-2, in the opening round on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Jayhawks (27-28) used some splendid pitching to handcuff Texas to just four hits on the day, with starter Jackson Goddard striking out seven in 6.2 innings.
Goddard (5-1) opened the game with four scoreless innings and helped hold Big 12 Player of the Year Kody Clemens to an 0-for-4 day.
“I’m on record as saying we can beat anybody in the country when we’re healthy,” Kansas coach Ritch Price said.
With the win, the Jayhawks move on to face Baylor at 4 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (37-19) will face fourth-seeded Oklahoma in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Thursday.
#7 West Virginia 8, #2 Oklahoma State 5
In a sloppy, error-plagued game, the Mountaineers kept up the day-long trend of the lower-seeded team winning.
West Virginia and OSU combined for nine errors between them, but the Mountaineers were still able to keep the Cowboys from scoring until the fifth inning. WVU also kept up its “Johnny Allstaff” approach to pitching, with six different hurlers seeing action, none more than three innings.
The Mountaineers (28-25) took control with a three-run second, helped by catcher Ivan Gonzalez’s two-run single. Gonzalez also was one of the rare players who had a nice night defensively, including throwing out Michael Neusifter trying to advance to third for the final out of the eighth inning.
West Virginia had 13 hits, none for extra bases.
Oklahoma State loaded the bases in the ninth, but Braden Zarbinsky escaped the jam unscathed for his second save of the year.
The Cowboys (29-23-1) will turn around and play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against the loser of Texas Tech vs. TCU. West Virginia draws the Frog-Red Raider winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the division 2 winner’s bracket.
#3 Texas Tech vs. #6 TCU (late)
The game between the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs was not complete as of press time.