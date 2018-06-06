The 12th annual Mike Denn golf tournament will be held June 16 beginning at 2 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek.
The tournament will feature four-person scramble teams with an entree fee of $300 per team. Prizes will be given to the first, eighth, 15th and 22nd-place teams along with closest to the pin and longest drive.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Mike Denn scholarship and the Linda and Craig Schlottmann scholarship. For more information call Audra or Matt Denn at 254-379-3374, Melanie Rebando at 979-412-6236 or Kathy Groppel at 817-688-1901.