With Baylor landing North Carolina-Asheville transfer MaCio Teague, the Bears’ backcourt of the future is taking shape.
Teague and recent Auburn transfer guard Davion Mitchell will redshirt at Baylor during the upcoming season under NCAA transfer rules. Teague will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019-20 while Mitchell will have three years.
The 6-3, 190-pound Teague visited Baylor last weekend and liked what he saw, but he’s been watching the Bears’ guards for years.
“I’ve watched Manu Lecomte and I’ve watched Pierre Jackson over the years,” Teague said. “I like the way they play. I like the coaching staff and I felt this is a pretty good opportunity for me.”
Teague decided to transfer after North Carolina-Asheville coach Nick McDevitt accepted the Middle Tennessee State University job in late March.
“Coach Nick was the reason I came there,” Teague said. “I decided to transfer when he took another job.”
After averaging 26.4 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Teague stepped into the North Carolina-Asheville lineup as a freshman in 2016-17 and averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Teague was an all-South Conference first-team choice and was the league’s freshman of the year.
Teague followed with an outstanding sophomore year as he scored a team-high 16.7 points while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range and 86.6 percent from the free throw line.
Both Teague and Mitchell will likely have an opportunity to step in and play in the 2019-20 season since Baylor guards Jake Lindsey and King McClure will be seniors next season and Yale graduate transfer Makai Mason will have just one year of eligibility remaining for the Bears beginning next season.
Sophomore guard Mario Kegler will be eligible next season after transferring from Mississippi State last year while guard Darius Allen will be eligible after transferring from Palm Beach (Fla.) State.
Teague plans to use the upcoming redshirt year to gain strength and learn the offense.
“I bring a good work ethic and I’m a very coachable guy,” Teague said. “I can play the one or two (guard spots). I try not to limit myself. Any weaknesses will become a strength in the near future.”