Former Auburn guard Davion Mitchell has signed with Baylor and will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-1 Mitchell averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists as a freshman for an Auburn team that finished 26-8 and won a share of the SEC championship. He was a top 100 national recruit of of Hinesville, Ga., in 2017.
“We’ve liked Davion ever since we saw him in high school because he’s similar to a lot of the guards we’ve had who have been so successful,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s a big, strong, physical guard, and he has a burst that can’t be taught.”