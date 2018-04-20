NCAA Clemson Auburn Basketball
Clemson forward Elijah Thomas (14) shoots as Auburn guard Davion Mitchell defends during the first half of a second-round NCAA tournament game. Mitchell, a point guard, is transferring to Baylor.

 Associated Press — Denis Poroy

Former Auburn guard Davion Mitchell has signed with Baylor and will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-1 Mitchell averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists as a freshman for an Auburn team that finished 26-8 and won a share of the SEC championship. He was a top 100 national recruit of of Hinesville, Ga., in 2017.

“We’ve liked Davion ever since we saw him in high school because he’s similar to a lot of the guards we’ve had who have been so successful,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s a big, strong, physical guard, and he has a burst that can’t be taught.”

